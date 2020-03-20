Verity Health System : and State of California Partner to Address COVID-19 Pandemic

Verity Health System of California, Inc. (“Verity”), a nonprofit healthcare system, has entered into two agreements with the State of California – one to ensure COVID-19 patients will be treated at Seton Medical Center in Daly City and the other to give the State access to the now-closed St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles. These actions are part of the State’s preparations to care for patients impacted by COVID-19.

Under this agreement, which was approved today by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Verity will continue to operate Seton Medical Center and will, in partnership with the State, make beds and services available for assessment and treatment of COVID-19 patients, in addition to continuing to provide quality care to Daly City and surrounding communities. The agreement will also allow for the State to lease St. Vincent Medical Center to determine its best use to help address COVID-19 in Los Angeles County.

“We are pleased to be able to partner with the State of California to address this pressing public health need. We continue to be committed to supporting our staff, our patients and the communities we serve through this challenging time,” said Rich Adcock, CEO of Verity.

Verity also owns and operates St. Francis Medical Center in Los Angeles County, which will provide care for COVID-19 patients and for the broader community.

Verity filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August 2018.

