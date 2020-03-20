Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Verity Health System : and State of California Partner to Address COVID-19 Pandemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 08:11pm EDT

  • Seton Medical Center in Daly City, CA will be operated by Verity, in partnership with the State, to assess and treat COVID-19 patients
  • St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles will be leased to the State to operate as a healthcare facility

Verity Health System of California, Inc. (“Verity”), a nonprofit healthcare system, has entered into two agreements with the State of California – one to ensure COVID-19 patients will be treated at Seton Medical Center in Daly City and the other to give the State access to the now-closed St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles. These actions are part of the State’s preparations to care for patients impacted by COVID-19.

Under this agreement, which was approved today by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Verity will continue to operate Seton Medical Center and will, in partnership with the State, make beds and services available for assessment and treatment of COVID-19 patients, in addition to continuing to provide quality care to Daly City and surrounding communities. The agreement will also allow for the State to lease St. Vincent Medical Center to determine its best use to help address COVID-19 in Los Angeles County.

“We are pleased to be able to partner with the State of California to address this pressing public health need. We continue to be committed to supporting our staff, our patients and the communities we serve through this challenging time,” said Rich Adcock, CEO of Verity.

Verity also owns and operates St. Francis Medical Center in Los Angeles County, which will provide care for COVID-19 patients and for the broader community.

Verity filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in August 2018.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:48pDOLLARAMA : Reaffirms Commitment to Serving Canadians
AQ
08:45pPLATEAU ENERGY METALS : Announces Filing of Technical Report for the PEA on the Falchani Lithium Project in Peru
AQ
08:40pCOVID-19 RESPONSE : DISH Delivers Colorado-Based ABC, FOX Affiliates to Viewers in La Plata County
PU
08:38pVolkswagen tests ventilator output as carmakers join coronavirus fight
RE
08:35pALTO VENTURES : Spinout Dividend
PU
08:35pDuluth Holdings Provides Update Related to COVID-19
GL
08:31pROSEN, NATIONAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Funko, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – FNKO
GL
08:31pBattery Market in Telecommunication Industry 2020-2024 | Rise in Data Use to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:26pPG&E : Donates Nearly One Million N95 and Surgical Masks to Support Hospitals, Health Care Workers and Emergency Responders
BU
08:25pNK ROSNEFT' : U.S. to send envoy to Saudi Arabia; Texas suggests oil output cuts
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen tests ventilator output as carmakers join coronavirus fight
2NK ROSNEFT' PAO : NK ROSNEFT' : U.S. to send envoy to Saudi Arabia; Texas suggests oil output cuts
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines call for payroll protections as aid talks con..
4BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Announces Actions to Navigate COVID-19 Crisis
5BLACKROCK, INC. : BLACKROCK : Vanguard Raise Price of Cash Redemption for Some ETFs

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group