Verizon CFO to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference Sept. 7

09/06/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matt Ellis, chief financial officer of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), is scheduled to speak at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference on Friday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m. ET in Beverly Hills, CA. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated $126 billion in 2017 revenues. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary reaches people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact: 
Bob Varettoni 
908.559.6388 
robert.a.varettoni@verizonwireless.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
