Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Verizon Customers in Four More U.S. Cities Experience 5G Ultra Wideband Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 06:01am EDT

Customers in Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis and Washington, DC join the growing list with access to the future with the launch of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service is available in and around public spaces like parks, monuments, museums, college campuses and stadiums

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon launched 5G Ultra Wideband service in four additional U.S. cities.  Customers in parts of Washington DC, Atlanta, Detroit, and Indianapolis will now be able to access Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, joining Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis, Providence and St. Paul as Verizon’s first 5G mobility cities.

Business customers and consumers can access the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network with one of five 5G-enabled devices – the LG V50 ThinQ 5G™, the moto z3 and z4 combined with the 5G moto mod, the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G  or the Inseego MiFi® M1000 – the most 5G devices available on any 5G network. 

“Verizon continues its steady expansion of 5G Ultra Wideband service and is excited to bring the 5G future to Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis and Washington, DC,” said Kyle Malady, Verizon’s chief technology officer. “Customers in these cities are at the forefront of game-changing technology, with access to download speeds and bandwidth that will power the future of consumer, business and government mobile applications. Similarly, cities that embrace new technology, like 5G Ultra Wideband, have a leg up in competition to attract businesses and create jobs.”

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service will be available this year in more than 30 cities including: Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Des Moines, Houston, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, Phoenix, San Diego, and Salt Lake City. Additional 5G Ultra Wideband cities will be announced later this year.

Verizon continues to lead the world in 5G deployment. It was the first in the world to offer commercial 5G service, with the launch of 5G Home in October 2018, and the first company in the world to offer customers a commercially-available 5G network and a commercially-available 5G-enabled smartphone when it launched 5G Ultra Wideband service in Chicago and Minneapolis along with the moto z3 and the 5G moto mod in April 2019.

5G in Public Spaces

The bandwidth and speed benefit of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service is available today in dense, urban areas where people tend to congregate – public parks, monuments, outside museums, on college campuses and in stadiums. The areas where customers can experience the power of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service include parts of Millennium Park in Chicago and The National Mall in Washington, DC, inside US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, and on the campus of Brown University in Providence. Verizon 5G service lets residents, businesses, government agencies and visitors to these spaces access the advantages of 5G Ultra Wideband and maximize their experience in the digital world. 

Service and Coverage Area Details

With Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband Network, businesses and consumers can enjoy essentially real-time experiences with higher capacity, higher throughput and lower latency. That means downloading movies in seconds versus minutes and supporting mobile workforce applications. 

In Washington DC, consumers, businesses and government agencies can initially access Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service in areas of Foggy Bottom, Dupont Circle, Cardozo / U Street, Adams Morgan, Columbia Heights, Le Droit Park, Georgetown Waterfront, Judiciary Square, Shaw, Eckington, NOMA, National Mall and the Smithsonian, Gallery Place / Chinatown, Mt. Vernon Square, Downtown, Penn Quarter, Brentwood, Southwest Waterfront, Navy Yard, and Crystal City, as well as around landmarks such as the Ronald Reagan National Airport, United States Botanical Gardens, Hart Senate Building, National Gallery of Art, Lafayette Square, The White House, Freedom Plaza, Farragut Square, George Washington University, Capital One Arena, Union Station, Howard University Hospital, George Washington University Hospital, and Georgetown Waterfront Park.

In Atlanta, 5G Ultra Wideband service will initially be concentrated in parts of the following neighborhoods: Downtown, Midtown, Tech Square, and around such landmarks as The Fox Theater, Emory University Hospital Midtown, Mercedes Benz Stadium, Home Depot Backyard, Centennial Olympic Park, Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca Cola, and parts of Renaissance Park.

In Detroit, 5G Ultra Wideband service will initially be concentrated in parts of the following areas: Dearborn, Livonia, and Troy, including areas around the Oakland-Troy Airport.

In Indianapolis, 5G Ultra Wideband service is initially available in parts of the following neighborhoods, Arsenal Heights, Bates Hendricks, Castleton, Crown Hill, Fountain Square, Grace Tuxedo Park, Hawthorne, Historic Meridian Park, Lockerbie Square, Ransom Place, Renaissance Place, St. Joseph Historical Neighborhood, Upper Canal and Woodruff Place and around such landmarks and public spaces as Garfield Park, and Indiana University School of Medicine.

In all of these cities, Verizon expects to expand service availability in the months ahead so that even more people and businesses can access the power of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service.

When customers move outside Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area, the 5G-enabled devices hand off the signal to Verizon’s award-winning network, the network more people rely on.

Learn more about Verizon 5G and 5G for business here.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Christina Moon Ashraf
908.381.2384
christina.moon.ashraf@verizon.com

Steve Van Dinter
224.374.3864
steven.vandinter@verizon.com
Twitter: @svandinter

Lauren Schulz
845.500.8272
lauren.schulz@verizon.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:22aHOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:22aJANUS HENDERSON : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS OF JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:22aLLOYDS BANKING : 1st Half Pretax Profit Missed Forecasts on PPI Hit -- Earnings Review
DJ
06:21aTRIUMPH GROUP : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:21aGlobal Stocks Waver Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
06:20aDAIRY FARM INTERNATIONAL : PT Hero Supermarket Tbk First Half 2019 Results
PU
06:20aCHAARAT GOLD : Conference call and webcast
PU
06:20aNTT DOCOMO : DOCOMO Develops Drone Platform API for Expanded Drone Applications; - Trial with NEXSYS-ONE demonstrates automated inspection and maintenance system -
AQ
06:20aSYMRISE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06:18aPuma raises full-year guidance after Man City and basketball boost
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil rises for fifth session as stockpiles fall and market awaits Fed
2APPLE : APPLE : services, wearables shore up results as iPhone drops below half of sales
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung says Japanese curbs cloud outlook as profit halves, shares fall
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : shares plunge to new low as carmaker slum..
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Bank plays down Brexit fears as mis-selling charge hits profits again

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group