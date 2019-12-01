Log in
Verizon Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: Top Verizon iPhone & Android Cell Phone Deals Researched by Spending Lab

12/01/2019 | 10:51am EST

Spending Lab review the best Verizon Wireless deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Save on the latest iPhone, Galaxy, Pixel & more flagship Android smartphones

In search of the best Verizon deals for Cyber Monday 2019? Deals researchers at Spending Lab have found the best savings on a wide range of smartphones at Verizon. Links to the best live deals are listed below.

Best Verizon iPhone deals:

Best Verizon Android deals:

Cyber Monday deals are time sensitive. Visit Amazon’s Cyber Monday page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page for their latest deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Verizon Wireless is the second-biggest telecom in the US, just next to AT&T. Verizon offers plans bundled with cellphones and other added features like mobile to mobile calling and other global services. Apple iPhones like the iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, and 11 are all carried by this telecom. Google Pixel 4 and 3, as well as Samsung Galaxy S10, S9 and Note 10 among others, can also be acquired at Verizon Wireless. As for home internet, the Verizon Fios is a good addition to existing Verizon Wireless plans.

Are there still Cyber Monday sales this year? Top online retailers run their holiday sales beyond Black Friday and offer new deals on Cyber Monday. Shoppers can enjoy steep discounts on an array of products on Cyber Monday. Some of the best deals are offered on electronics, gadgets, and other high-ticket items.

In recent years, Cyber Monday has surpassed Black Friday in terms of total sales, making it the top annual shopping event in the US.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
