Verizon Foundation Announces $1 Million Grant to American Red Cross to Assist in Hurricane Florence Relief

09/13/2018 | 08:52pm CEST

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Verizon Foundation today announced support for communities impacted by Hurricane Florence through a $1 million grant to the American Red Cross to assist in relief efforts. Additionally, between September 12, 2018 and September 28, 2018, the Verizon Foundation will match all U.S.-based Verizon employees donations of $25 or more made via the Verizon Foundation matching gift webpage, up to $1,000 per employee, to the American Red Cross. Donations are tax deductible.

“Verizon stands ready to support first responders, our customers and employees in the path of Hurricane Florence,” said Hans Vestberg, CEO of Verizon. “We will provide free calls, texts and data to those impacted by the storm and will continue to work closely with partners like the American Red Cross to provide resources to help our neighbors and communities recover as quickly as possible.”

“Time and time again, the American Red Cross answers the call to do whatever it takes to provide relief,” said Steve Spinner, Interim Chief Development Officer, American Red Cross. “In hurricanes and other natural disasters, we are there to provide comfort and help lead recovery efforts, and partnerships like the one with the Verizon Foundation make it possible to help a widening circle of people across communities, making a huge difference in peoples’ lives.” 

Verizon Wireless customers can also join the relief and recovery effort by contributing support to help those affected by Hurricane Florence.  Verizon Wireless customers can use their mobile phone to make tax deductible donations in increments of $10, up $100 per customer, to the American Red Cross or GlobalGiving, which are responding to the needs of individuals and communities affected by the storm.  Customers can make a $10 donation by simply texting FLORENCE to the organizations' designated short code: 

  • American Red Cross – 90999
  • GlobalGiving – 80100

Verizon Wireless will waive standard messaging fees for texting FLORENCE to the American Red Cross or GlobalGiving short code and 100 percent of each donation will go to American Red Cross or GlobalGiving.  Verizon Wireless customers who pay monthly bills will see their donations on the next regular monthly bill. For prepaid customers, donations will be taken from customers’ prepaid balances.

Additionally, Verizon’s employee program, VtoV, is offering emergency financial assistance to employees who have been affected by this tragedy though its employee assistance program. Verizon has over 2,300 employees in the path of Hurricane Florence.

About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies more than 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or join our blog at http://blog.redcross.org.

The Verizon Foundation
The Verizon Foundation is addressing important societal challenges in the communities where we live and work. Its signature program, Verizon Innovative Learning, has invested more than $400 million since 2012 to help build a brighter future for students in underserved communities. It has helped more than a million students and will help two million more by 2021. In addition, Verizon and its employees are generous with their donations and their time. In 2017, Verizon donated $75 million to disaster recovery and community projects throughout the U.S. More than 2,000 employees served as volunteers to benefit hurricane survivors and nearly 1,400 served as STEM mentors.   For more information, visit verizon.com/about/responsibility.

VERIZON’S ONLINE NEWS CENTER: Verizon news releases, executive speeches and biographies, media contacts, high-quality video and images, and other information are available at Verizon’s News Center on the World Wide Web at www.verizon.com/news.  To receive news releases by email, visit the News Center and register for customized automatic delivery of Verizon news releases.

Media contacts:
Emily Vicker
646.988.6530
Emily.Vicker@verizon.com

verizon_logo_1300x400.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
