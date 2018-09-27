Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Verizon, Nokia and Qualcomm use LTE Advanced technology of six carrier aggregation to reach 1.45 Gbps

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 11:37pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To create the best 5G network it helps to have the best 4G network, and Verizon’s 4G LTE network just keeps getting better, setting the standard for innovation.  Verizon, Nokia and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, recently reached peak data speeds of 1.45 gigabits per second (Gbps) on LTE in a live commercial environment using six channel carrier aggregation, a key LTE Advanced technology.

Carrier aggregation combines multiple channels of spectrum to provide greater efficiency for data sessions transmitting over wireless networks.  By using a combination of both licensed and shared spectrum, for the first time in the U.S. in a commercial environment the three companies combined six separate channels of spectrum.

“When we first launched our LTE network, we knew there would be a lot of room for innovation and to expand its capabilities. Eight years later, we continue our advancement of our 4G LTE network knowing our LTE network leadership is foundational for our evolution into 5G,” said Bill Stone, Vice President of Technology Planning and Development for Verizon.

The record-breaking speeds on 4G LTE were reached on Verizon’s network in New York using a combination of Verizon’s licensed PCS and AWS spectrum in conjunction with four carriers of LAA (License Assisted Access) spectrum.  The demonstration used Nokia’s AirScale base station and Qualcomm Technologies’ mobile test device powered by the Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM X24 LTE modem.

“By using the Nokia AirScale, which is designed for 5G, we have taken an important step on the road to 5G, both in terms of customer data rate experience and network infrastructure,” said Stephen Marino, Senior Vice President, Verizon Account Team, Nokia.

“Qualcomm Technologies was first to introduce Gigabit LTE and LAA technologies into a commercial modem, and we continue to innovate with our latest Snapdragon X24 LTE modem capable of up to 2Gbps speeds,” said Joe Glynn, Vice President, Business Development, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.  “As we lead the way to 5G and collaborate with industry leaders to make it a commercial reality, it’s important we continue to innovate in LTE as it will be foundational in early 5G network deployments.”

The demonstration in New York also used LTE Advanced feature, 256 QAM for uploads (enabling the network to deliver more bits of data in each transmission) and 4x4 MIMO (using multiple antennas at the cell tower and in the device to minimize errors and optimize data speeds.)  In mid-2018, Verizon announced these technologies were available in over 1,100 markets nationwide. 

Media Contacts:

Karen Schulz
Verizon
Mobile: (864) 561-1527
Karen.Schulz@Verizonwireless.com
@VZWKarenS

Carol DeMatteo
Nokia
Mobile: (214) 728-6197
Carol.dematteo@nokia.com

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated $126 billion in 2017 revenues. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary reaches people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands.

Nokia creates the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry’s most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.  We adhere to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things to transform the human experience.  nokia.com.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

verizon_logo_1300x400.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:25aTRON Blockchain to Make BitTorrent Protocol Faster, Better. TRON Unveils More Details
PR
12:23aBENGAL ENERGY LTD. : Announces Election of Directors
AQ
12:21aONCBIOMUNE PHARMACEUTICALS : Baton Rouge's OncBioMune ready for patient study of prostate cancer vaccine treatment
AQ
12:21aGULF ISLAND FABRICATION INC. : selling North Yard facility in Texas
AQ
12:21aNATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE : Adds Sales Desk Reps Who Speak Several Languages
AQ
12:20aLoring Ward to Merge with BAM Advisor Services
BU
12:18aTESLA : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Tesla, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline  TSLA
AC
12:18aNISOURCE : Columbia Gas claims center opens up at Old Town Hall
AQ
12:18aTRIBUNE MEDIA CO : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tribune Media Company - TRCO
AC
12:17aBAM ADVISOR SERVICES : Joins Forces with Loring Ward
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1RALEY&RSQUO;S : Elevates Keith Knopf to President & Chief Executive Officer
2Atlas Engineered Products Grants Stock Options
3SEADRILL LTD : SEADRILL : SDRL - Files F-1 Registration Statement update to include interim financial results
4PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROBRAS : reaches settlements with US, Brazilian authorities
5PRETIUM RESOURCES INC : PRETIUM RESOURCES INC : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.