Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Verizon Raises the Bar with Touchless Retail

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 02:45pm EDT

What you need to know:

  • Verizon’s Touchless Retail is more than just touchless payments; new in-store experience optimizes digital and physical elements to create a safer and more efficient store visit

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is revolutionizing the way it looks at retail both today and into the future with the introduction of “Touchless Retail” - innovations implemented recently that revolve around making the shopping experience both safer and more satisfying. Touchless Retail leverages both physical and digital changes to reduce the number of physical touchpoints, while streamlining the customer shopping experience.

“We understand how essential it is for our customers to have peace of mind knowing their safety is our first priority as they are transacting business during this unprecedented time,” said Krista Bourne, Senior Vice President of Sales and Operations at Verizon. “The Touchless Retail changes we've implemented in Verizon retail stores not only contribute to a safer environment today but also will make shopping in our stores more efficient and streamlined in the future.” 

With Touchless Retail, customers begin their journey online as they set their in-store appointment for critical troubleshooting or order for in-store pickup and learn about in-store safety measures including the requirements that they wear a face covering.

Upon arrival at the store, exterior and interior social distancing markers, safety partitions, sanitizing stations and employees donning face masks and gloves all ensure the physical observance of public health safety practices. Store hours have been adjusted to allow for one-customer-to-one employee ratio appointments.

Customers use the My Verizon app throughout the process for mobile check-in, product scanning and will soon be able to use it for self-scan verification of IDs. Verizon employees send a link to allow for mobile acceptance of terms and conditions from the customer’s device.  When it comes to payment, customers are given a choice to pay through their monthly bill, tap to pay with their phone, self-input their credit card information or even pay with cash through the bill payment kiosk.  

Touchless Retail is made up of three key categories: the way customers access the store, along with digital and physical elements:

Accessing the store

  • Pre-visit prep
  • Schedule an appointment
  • Complete an In Store Pick Up order

Physical Elements

  • Social distancing decals
  • On-floor inventory & demo reduction
  • Rep/customer partitions
  • Sanitizing stations
  • Shifting in-store furniture
  • Personal protective equipment
  • Enhanced cleaning 

Digital Elements

  • Mobile Check-In 
  • Digital Buy & Checkout
  • Verizon Pass account verification
  • Touchless Cash Payments
  • Bill Payment Kiosk to make payments & complete transactions with cash

Many of the changes introduced were not simply in response to the pandemic but in response to consumer preferences for more efficient, digital-based transactions. 

Verizon continues to identify opportunities for greater efficiency and ensure greater customer satisfaction. With approximately 70 percent of stores temporarily closed as a result of COVID-19, nearly 10,000 of Verizon’s retail employees have been temporarily redeployed to meet business critical needs, in functions such as customer service and telesales - all from home. 

Learn more about Verizon’s Touchless Retail innovation here.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019.  The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media Contact:
Jeannine Brew Braggs
Jeannine.brew@verizon.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:08pOCC : April 2020 Total Volume Up 42.9 Percent From a Year Ago
BU
03:08pVOYA PRIME RATE TRUST : PPR - $.016500 April Dividend
BU
03:07pNATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE : Extends Hero Pay For good4u Crew℠ And Requests That All Customers Wear Face Masks To Protect In-Store Crew
PR
03:07pTreasury Yields Are Supported by Borrowing Binge
DJ
03:06pDIOS EXPLORATION : completed final tranche of private placement
AQ
03:05pEL POLLO LOCO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:05pREFLECT SCIENTIFIC INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:05pSocial Distancing Behaviors That Can Actually Attract Pests
BU
03:04pMARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES : Management's Discussion And Analysis Of Financial Condition And Results Of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:04pCAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : SHELL B : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
3APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Buy rating from JP Morgan
4INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Boeing Launches $25 Billion Bond Deal -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group