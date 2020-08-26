Log in
Verizon Response: unlimited call/text/data for customers in Hurricane Laura's Path

08/26/2020 | 09:39am EDT

For media: we have b-roll, pictures and additional information on our emergency response equipment available at our Emergency Resource Center - https://www.verizon.com/about/news/emergency-resource-center

What you need to know:

  • Verizon consumer (prepaid and postpaid) and small business customers in Louisiana and  in the path of Hurricane Laura will receive unlimited calling, texting and data 8/26 through 9/1
  • Verizon retail stores may be closed or have reduced hours due to the storm
  • Our Verizon Response team is available 24/7 to coordinate with first responders

HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For our consumer and small business  customers in the path of Hurricane Laura, beginning Wednesday, August 26 through September 1, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to those who reside in the following parishes and counties:

Louisiana: Acadia, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Orange, Southern Newton, Vermilion, and West Cameron

Texas:  Allen, Beauregard, Bolivar Peninsula, Chambers, Coastal Galveston, Coastal Harris, Evangeline, Galveston Island, Hardin, Inland Galveston, Northern Jasper,  Northern Liberty, Northern Newton, Polk, Rapides, Southern Jasper, Southern Liberty, Tyler, and Vernon

Our Verizon Response team is available 24/7 to coordinate with first responders. We are mobilizing charging stations, devices, special equipment, emergency vehicles and more to support local, state and federal agencies across the US. First responder customers with wireless priority service should utilize *272 when placing calls.

Verizon retail stores may be closed or have reduced hours due to the storm. You can find the nearest one that’s open by visiting: https://www.verizonwireless.com/stores/.

Here’s a quote you can use from our South Central Region Consumer Vice President:

“Our thoughts are with all of those along the Louisiana and Texas coasts in Laura’s projected path,” said Michelle Miller, Verizon Consumer Vice President. “We know that people have a lot of work to do in order to prepare for a major hurricane, and this is one small thing we can do to ensure they are able to connect worry-free before, during and after the storm.”

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Kate Jay
678.245.9532
Kate.Jay@verizon.com
Twitter: @KateHarrisJay

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
