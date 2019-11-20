Verizon, Sprint, AT&T, Boost & Straight Talk Black Friday 2019 Deals List: Best Early Smartphone Deals Shared by Retail Egg

All the top early cell phone plan Black Friday deals for 2019 are being listed below. Online deals specialists at Retail Egg round-up Sprint, Boost Mobile, AT&T & Straight Talk deals over Black Friday and are sharing the best live deals below.
Best cell phone deals:
-
Save up to 80% on Apple iPhone 8, iPhone XR & iPhone X at Sprint - live deals and line service plans available now on top-rated iPhone models
-
Save up to 84% on Samsung Galaxy S10, S9, Note 10 & Note 9 cell phones at Sprint - featuring discounts on the latest Galaxy smartphones with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage
-
Take 50% off any Apple Watch (including Apple Watch Series 5, 4, 3 & Apple Watch 5 Nike) - check full offer details at Sprint.com
-
Save up to 78% off on Apple iPads (latest 7th Gen models) - get a brand new iPad for as little as $99.99 at Sprint.com
-
Save up to 72% on Huawei, Motorola, OnePlus, LG & HTC smartphones at Sprint - featuring discounts on the latest flagship models from top Android smartphone manufacturers
-
Save up to 60% on a wide range of smartphones & Boost wireless plans at Boost Mobile - check live prices on best-selling iPhone and Android phone plans & Wi-fi hotspot plans from Boost
-
Save up to $750 on a wide range of Androids & iPhones at Verizon Wireless - including impressive deals when you switch your plan to Verizon
-
Save up to 50% on Samsung Galaxy smartphones including the Galaxy S10, Note10, S9 & Note9 at Verizon Wireless - click the link to check the latest smartphone deals
-
Save up to 75% on Apple iPhones at AT&T - check the latest deals on the iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & 8
-
Save up to 86% off on Samsung Galaxy smartphones at AT&T - check the latest deals on top-rated Galaxy smartphones like the Galaxy S10, Note10 & Galaxy Fold
-
Save up to 70% on a wide range of Straight Talk no contract cell phones and line plans at the Straight Talk online store - save on a wide range of new and reconditioned iPhones, LG, Samsung Galaxy smartphones & more
Black Friday sales are time limited. For thousands more live deals visit the Amazon Black Friday page and Walmart Deal Drop page. Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Telecoms or mobile operators are essential in this digital age that’s reliant on cellular connectivity. Verizon Wireless is the most widespread carrier in the US and has some of the fastest 4G internet. T-Mobile and Sprint have both gained popularity recently for their unlimited plans. MetroPCS has unlimited 4G data too but Boost Mobile has the most affordable prices. Cricket Wireless, which has been acquired by AT&T, has reliable technical support. Straight Talk and Xfinity Mobile are newer players focusing on low-cost plans.
How many days is Black Friday 2019? This year Black Friday will fall on November 29 and Cyber Monday on December 2.
Amazon shoppers can get a head start on holiday shopping with Amazon’s ‘Countdown to Black Friday’ which is typically launched in early November. During Black Friday Week, Amazon further builds excitement by releasing more deals on an hourly basis. Shoppers can expect deep discounts through to Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals Week in early December. Holiday specials also arrive very early at Walmart this year, with an Early Deals Drop offering savings on kitchen equipment, children’s toys and more starting on October 25. Walmart typically launches their deals for Black Friday earlier online, on the eve of Thanksgiving (November 27). Deals are normally made available in retail outlets the next day on Thanksgiving (November 28).
Most Black Friday discounts are applied on select products until Cyber Monday. Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals Week, which lasts until the following weekend, often extends the availability of these deals while introducing new ones.
About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005034/en/