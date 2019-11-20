Verizon, Sprint, AT&T, Boost & Straight Talk Black Friday 2019 Deals List: Best Early Smartphone Deals Shared by Retail Egg

Black Friday experts share the best early cell phone and data plan deals for shoppers in 2019

Telecoms or mobile operators are essential in this digital age that’s reliant on cellular connectivity. Verizon Wireless is the most widespread carrier in the US and has some of the fastest 4G internet. T-Mobile and Sprint have both gained popularity recently for their unlimited plans. MetroPCS has unlimited 4G data too but Boost Mobile has the most affordable prices. Cricket Wireless, which has been acquired by AT&T, has reliable technical support. Straight Talk and Xfinity Mobile are newer players focusing on low-cost plans.

How many days is Black Friday 2019? This year Black Friday will fall on November 29 and Cyber Monday on December 2.

Amazon shoppers can get a head start on holiday shopping with Amazon’s ‘Countdown to Black Friday’ which is typically launched in early November. During Black Friday Week, Amazon further builds excitement by releasing more deals on an hourly basis. Shoppers can expect deep discounts through to Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals Week in early December. Holiday specials also arrive very early at Walmart this year, with an Early Deals Drop offering savings on kitchen equipment, children’s toys and more starting on October 25. Walmart typically launches their deals for Black Friday earlier online, on the eve of Thanksgiving (November 27). Deals are normally made available in retail outlets the next day on Thanksgiving (November 28).

Most Black Friday discounts are applied on select products until Cyber Monday. Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals Week, which lasts until the following weekend, often extends the availability of these deals while introducing new ones.

