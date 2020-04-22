Verizon Steps Up to Bridge the Digital Divide with Connectivity for 250,000 California Students

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One in five students in California does not have the connectivity they need to participate in distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. In partnership with California Governor Gavin Newsom and Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the First Partner of California, Verizon announced its support for the State of California’s mission to help bridge the digital divide by committing unlimited Internet connectivity to the state at a discounted rate for up to 250,000 underserved students.



“I feel an incredible responsibility towards these kids and their parents who are doing everything that they can to keep their families housed and safe and seeing to it they have food on the table, all while ensuring their kids continue to learn,” said Jennifer Siebel Newsom, First Partner of California, during a press conference on Monday, April 20 . “The fear these parents have that their children will fall behind without Internet access and devices is very real.”

“Digital inclusion means ensuring everyone can benefit from technology,” said Andrés Irlando, senior vice president and president, Public Sector and Verizon Connect at Verizon. “Verizon is pleased to answer the call from Governor Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and enable distance learning through reliable Internet connectivity for up to 250,000 students in California.”

Last month, Verizon also partnered with the Los Angeles Unified School District , the second largest in the country, to provide more than 100,000 students with connectivity, who previously had no access to the Internet.

