Verizon Steps Up to Bridge the Digital Divide with Connectivity for 250,000 California Students

04/22/2020 | 08:01am EDT

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., April 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One in five students in California does not have the connectivity they need to participate in distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. In partnership with California Governor Gavin Newsom and Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the First Partner of California, Verizon announced its support for the State of California’s mission to help bridge the digital divide by committing unlimited Internet connectivity to the state at a discounted rate for up to 250,000 underserved students.

“I feel an incredible responsibility towards these kids and their parents who are doing everything that they can to keep their families housed and safe and seeing to it they have food on the table, all while ensuring their kids continue to learn,” said Jennifer Siebel Newsom, First Partner of California, during a press conference on Monday, April 20. “The fear these parents have that their children will fall behind without Internet access and devices is very real.”

“Digital inclusion means ensuring everyone can benefit from technology,” said Andrés Irlando, senior vice president and president, Public Sector and Verizon Connect at Verizon. “Verizon is pleased to answer the call from Governor Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, and enable distance learning through reliable Internet connectivity for up to 250,000 students in California.”

Last month, Verizon also partnered with the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest in the country, to provide more than 100,000 students with connectivity, who previously had no access to the Internet.

Visit our COVID-19 information page to learn more about Verizon’s response.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019.  The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control. 

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Krys Grondorf
krys.grondorf@verizon.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
