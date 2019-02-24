Log in
Verizon adds third 5G smartphone in 2019

02/24/2019 | 01:46pm EST

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced the LG V50 ThinQ 5G – LG’s first 5G smartphone – is coming to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network this summer. This is the third smartphone that will run on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, joining the Motorola moto z3 with 5G moto mod and the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, both coming in the first half of 2019 for consumers and business users.

“As we turn on our 5G Ultra Wideband network in more than 30 U.S. cities this year, we want to make sure our customers have a choice of 5G smartphones,” said Brian Higgins, Verizon vice president, wireless device and product marketing. “5G devices are only as good as the network they are on, and our 5G Ultra Wideband network will provide download speeds that are significantly faster than 4G and carry a massive amount of data for a large number of simultaneous users.”

LG’s V-series is a gateway to creativity, packing improved video, camera and display technology into a slim, powerful smartphone that’s perfect for content creators, entertainment connoisseurs and mobile professionals.

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network is the perfect complement to the V50 ThinQ 5G, allowing you to instantly stream entire seasons of your favorite show on its immersive 6.4-inch display. With Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband you can easily upload high-definition videos you shot on your summer vacation to your social channels or quickly email large presentations to clients before a sales call.

LG V50 ThinQ 5G will be available on Verizon this summer.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
George Koroneos
201.787.6165
george.koroneos@verizon.com
Twitter: @GLKCreative

© GlobeNewswire 2019
