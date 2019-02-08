Verizon closes on U.S. telecom industry's first Green Bond to fund environmental initiatives

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today announced the close of the U.S. telecommunications industry’s first Green Bond.



An amount equal to the net proceeds of the $1 billion offering will be used to fund a variety of new and existing green investments made during the two years prior to the issuance of the Green Bond through the maturity of the Green Bond. A majority of the funds are anticipated to be allocated within three years, supporting Verizon’s long-term commitment to minimize its environmental impact, drive operating efficiencies and benefit the communities it serves.

The eligible categories for the use of the net proceeds – renewable energy, energy efficiency, green buildings, sustainable water management, and biodiversity and conservation – are designed to positively impact the environment and advance U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.

“Verizon is committed to reducing the environmental impact of its operations, and this funding will support those efforts,” said Chief Sustainability Officer Jim Gowen. “As good corporate citizens, we have made it a priority to deploy more green energy resources, such as solar and fuel cell technology, into our facilities.”

Verizon recently committed to source renewable energy equivalent to 50 percent of its total electricity usage by 2025. The company, which launched its formal sustainability program in 2009, also has a goal to reduce its water consumption by 15 percent by 2025 and to plant 2 million trees by 2030.

In connection with the Green Bond, Verizon worked with Sustainalytics U.S., Inc. – an outside consultant with recognized expertise in environmental, social and governance research and analysis – to assess the eligible green investments and obtain an independent second-party opinion.

Learn more about Verizon’s sustainability efforts at www.verizon.com/about/responsibility/sustainability. Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg also recently posted an article on sustainability issues as part of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting at www.weforum.org/agenda/2019/01/want-a-sustainable-earth-bring-on-the-fourth-industrial-revolution/.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Eric Wilkens

201-572-9317

eric.wilkens@verizon.com