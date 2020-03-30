Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Verizon delivers connectivity for USNS Comfort, enabling communication and technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/30/2020 | 05:47pm EDT

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the weekend, Verizon worked with the US Navy to deliver connectivity for the Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort, a Navy medical treatment facility that includes 1,000 hospital beds, 12 operating rooms, radiology capabilities and a pharmacy. Verizon was able to quickly enable connectivity via a secure, dedicated circuit, which allows the medical community to remain in sync with each other and patients and to support critical IT capabilities to staff. The USNS Comfort is currently deployed to New York City and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients and alleviate stress on hospitals.

“Enabling the U.S. Navy to deliver on its mission is at the core of what we do at Verizon: we are here to serve wherever and whenever we’re needed,” said Andrés Irlando, senior vice president and president, Public Sector and Verizon Connect at Verizon. “Whether it’s providing mission-critical connectivity and mobile solutions to floating hospitals, work-from-home solutions for government agencies or enabling American students to learn from home, we are proud to be able to deliver necessary solutions in response to COVID-19.”

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control. 

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Najuma Thorpe
najuma.thorpe@verizon.com
@najuma

Juli Burda
juli.burda@verizonconnect.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:28p3/30 UPDATE : Verizon teams on the frontlines with COVID-19 first responders
PU
06:28pHUDSON GLOBAL : Q4 2019 Earnings Slides
PU
06:26pMANDALAY RESOURCES CORPORATION : Announces Filing of Annual Information Form and Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report For its Björkdal and Costerfield Project
AQ
06:26pPENSKE AUTOMOTIVE : Addresses COVID-19
PR
06:25pAMARIN : Comments on Ruling in VASCEPA® ANDA Litigation
AQ
06:25pCHINA GOLD INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES : Reports Year-End 2019 Results and Provides 2020 Outlook
AQ
06:22pBROADWAY GOLD MINING : MindMed Reports Year-end Results and Corporate Update
AQ
06:22pExchange Traded Concepts to Close and Liquidate the FLAG-Forensic Accounting Long-Short ETF
PR
06:20pAMERICAN AIRLINES TO APPLY FOR UP TO $12 BILLION IN GOVERNMENT AID : memo
RE
06:19pHERBALIFE NUTRITION : Industry Veteran John Agwunobi Assumes New Role as Herbalife Nutrition CEO
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY INVESTORS, I : TRANSCONTINENTAL REALTY: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
2HUDBAY MINERALS INC. : Hudbay Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update
3AMARIN CORPORATION PLC : AMARIN : Comments on Ruling in VASCEPA® ANDA Litigation
4EVEN CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA : discloses its 4Q19 results
5Sens. Moran Urges Secretary Mnuchin to Defer Tariffs During COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group