Verizon offers unlimited calling, text and data for customers impacted by severe weather in Arkansas, Indiana, Ohio and Oklahoma

05/28/2019 | 08:16pm EDT

DAYTON, Ohio, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For our customers impacted by violent tornadoes in Indiana and Ohio, Verizon is saying “We’ve Got Your Back.” Beginning Wednesday, May 29 through June 5, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to its postpaid and prepaid customers who reside in parts of East Central Indiana and West Central Ohio - including hard hit communities like Pendleton, IN; Celina, OH and Dayton. In addition, to help with relief efforts, Verizon is making a $10,000 donation to the American Red Cross of Dayton.

With historic flooding impacting the states of Arkansas and Oklahoma, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to its postpaid and prepaid customers who live in counties along the Arkansas River. This will run Wednesday, May 29 through June 5.

“Just like the severe weather that seemingly won’t stop this year, neither will we,” said Krista Bourne, Senior Vice President, Verizon Sales and Operations. “Verizon is proud to stand side-by-side and provide assistance to our customers, employees and first responders in these hard hit areas.”

“Severe weather affects every part of the communities we serve, including its citizens, businesses and the first responders who put themselves in harm’s way to keep everyone safe,” said Andrés Irlando, Senior Vice President and President of Public Sector and Verizon Connect. “Our teams are working hard to ensure we're supporting customers of all of our services during disasters like these.”

Verizon retail stores throughout the area remain open to assist customers. Anyone looking to charge their devices can stop by any of our corporate store locations. You can find the nearest one by visiting: https://www.verizonwireless.com/stores/

Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross in their disaster relief efforts by texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 and $10 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill upon confirmation of the billing zip code.

Beginning May 29th Customers can verify eligibility for call/text/data relief by entering their zip code at https://www.verizonwireless.com/featured/relief/.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
David Weissmann
917.359.7215
David.Weissmann@verizon.com
Twitter: @DJWeissmann

Steve Van Dinter
224.374.3864
steven.vandinter@verizon.com
Twitter: @svandinter

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
