Verizon offers unlimited calling, text and data for customers impacted by severe weather in Arkansas, Indiana, Ohio and Oklahoma

DAYTON, Ohio, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For our customers impacted by violent tornadoes in Indiana and Ohio, Verizon is saying “We’ve Got Your Back.” Beginning Wednesday, May 29 through June 5, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to its postpaid and prepaid customers who reside in parts of East Central Indiana and West Central Ohio - including hard hit communities like Pendleton, IN; Celina, OH and Dayton. In addition, to help with relief efforts, Verizon is making a $10,000 donation to the American Red Cross of Dayton.



With historic flooding impacting the states of Arkansas and Oklahoma, Verizon is providing unlimited calling, texting and data to its postpaid and prepaid customers who live in counties along the Arkansas River. This will run Wednesday, May 29 through June 5.

“Just like the severe weather that seemingly won’t stop this year, neither will we,” said Krista Bourne, Senior Vice President, Verizon Sales and Operations. “Verizon is proud to stand side-by-side and provide assistance to our customers, employees and first responders in these hard hit areas.”

“Severe weather affects every part of the communities we serve, including its citizens, businesses and the first responders who put themselves in harm’s way to keep everyone safe,” said Andrés Irlando, Senior Vice President and President of Public Sector and Verizon Connect. “Our teams are working hard to ensure we're supporting customers of all of our services during disasters like these.”

Verizon retail stores throughout the area remain open to assist customers. Anyone looking to charge their devices can stop by any of our corporate store locations. You can find the nearest one by visiting: https://www.verizonwireless.com/stores/

Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross in their disaster relief efforts by texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 and $10 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill upon confirmation of the billing zip code.

Beginning May 29th Customers can verify eligibility for call/text/data relief by entering their zip code at https://www.verizonwireless.com/featured/relief/ .

