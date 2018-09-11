Log in
Verizon ready to serve our customers, the community as Hurricane Florence threatens U.S.

09/11/2018 | 12:31am CEST

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Florence rapidly intensifies into a major hurricane, Verizon is well prepared to serve its customers in the southeastern U.S. with the nation's largest and most reliable 4G LTE network should Hurricane Florence make landfall later this week.

Final fine-tuning measures are underway and local Network teams also are prepared to travel the coast to assist areas hit hardest by the storm. The efforts are part of a year-round plan to make the network strong and reliable during storms and any other circumstances.

Network enhancements in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and across the Southeast Coast since last year's storm season include:

  • expanding and densifying the most advanced 4G LTE (Long-Term Evolution) network
  • adding capacity to hundreds of cell sites
  • fortifying coverage along major roadways
  • putting cell site equipment on stilts to avoid damage due to flooding
  • and installing new in-building network systems at hospitals, government and emergency facilities, high-traffic public venues and other key locations

In addition, the company has a number of "switch" network processing centers across the southeast. With hardened shells, these facilities also feature large-scale on-site power generation, various redundant operations and technologies, and other back-up systems to ensure the company's network remains strong, running and reliable.

“Our dedicated team of network engineers works year-round - and 24/7 during times like these - to ensure our customers, including first responders, public safety and government officials, can connect when It matters most," said Sergei Mislevy, executive director for network assurance for Verizon Wireless. "We take great pride in providing a superior network experience, especially before, during and after severe weather.”

Other Verizon Wireless ongoing efforts to ensure a reliable network include:

  • preparing emergency command centers in the case of a storm or other crisis
  • readying the company's fleet of mobile equipment including of Cells on Wheels (COWS), Cells on Light Trucks (COLTS), and generators on a trailers (Goats) that can be rolled into hard-hit locations or areas that need extra network capacity
  • pre-arranging fuel delivery to mobile units and generators to keep the network operating at full strength even if commercial power is lost for an extended period of time
  • topping off and testing generators and battery backups in cell sites
  • coordinating with local, state and federal emergency services so they have the communications services they need
  • pre-positioning emergency equipment, setting up our local switch location to house our 24x7 command center
  • using the newest technology such as unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) to survey tower damage after a storm

As part of Verizon’s ongoing commitment to those on the front lines of public safety, all speed caps restrictions have been lifted for first responders in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. In addition, the Verizon Response Team (VRT) has already began providing items like mobile hotspots and phones to public safety and other support teams to make sure they can stay connected, as well pre-staging charging stations and disaster response trailers for deployment where the need will be greatest. VRT is available 24/7/365 and frequently provides assistance during disaster situations.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated $126 billion in 2017 revenues. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary reaches people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands.

Media contact:
Kate Jay
678-245-9532
kate.jay@verizonwireless.com
Twitter: @kateharrisjay

verizon_logo_1300x400.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
