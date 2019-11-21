Log in
Verizon secures global enterprise networks with Zero Trust capabilities

11/21/2019 | 12:01am EST

What you need to know

  • Verizon has created a global Zero-Trust Architecture by embedding Software-Defined Perimeter (SDP) across the company’s Private IP MPLS network.
  • SDP blocks connectivity from unknown users and devices, making company servers & resources virtually invisible to anyone without approved access.
  • Credential theft and sophisticated malware continue to plague organizations with high value data, according to the Verizon 2019 Data Breach Report.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business Group has now embedded its Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) service over its Private IP networks, creating a Zero Trust Architecture. The service is now available to the company’s global Private IP and Ethernet customers who currently run over 330,000 connections covering 800,000 network route miles in more than 150 countries.

Verizon’s Zero Trust network essentially blocks connectivity to servers and applications from unknown devices, making corporate data virtually invisible to anyone without approved access.    

“For the past decade, enterprises have connected their employees and third parties directly to their internal networks via virtual private networks (VPN). Once they are through the firewall, they then have access to a multitude of critical data. With Zero Trust Architecture embedded in the network, all users are isolated from the corporate network but are still able to directly access their authorized applications. It’s all about protecting corporate data, but also enabling people to do their job,” said Vickie Lonker, Verizon’s vice president of product management and development.

Trust no one. How SDP works?
The technology isolates an enterprise’s servers from vulnerabilities and configuration errors and integrates multifactor authentication, using a One-Time Password (OTP) and Transport Layer Security (TLS) for multi-factor authentication. The newly-launched service can be switched on by simply deploying the necessary SDP clients and setting up authorized user lists for the applications that need to be accessed.

Demand fuelled by mobile employees
The rising number of remote employees with access to sensitive corporate information such as regulated data, intellectual property and corporate financial data - connecting via traditional virtual private network (VPN) technology - has led to the robust adoption of SDP. The 2019 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report found that 29% of the 2000 data breaches investigated involved stolen credentials with misconfiguration errors in the cloud increasing year-over-year, highlighting the limitations of relying solely on perimeter security controls to protect corporate data.

Verizon first announced the launch of its SDP service in 2017, shortly thereafter adding the technology to its suite of Virtual Network Services (VNS) the same year.

Find out more about how Verizon’s global network, managed network services and Software-Defined Interconnect can help your business here.          
               
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Verizon global media contacts:
 
Nilesh Pritam (APAC)   Clare Ward (EMEA)Najuma Thorpe (US)
+65.6248.6599+44.118.905.3501   +1 732-427-2304
nilesh.pritam@intl.verizon.com clare.ward@intl.verizon.com najuma.thorpe@verizon.com 

Primary Logo


