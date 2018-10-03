Verizon to carry LG V40 ThinQ 5-camera smartphone

NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LG, today, unveiled its first five-camera smartphone – the V40 ThinQ™ – and you can preorder yours from Verizon starting October 11. This multimedia powerhouse features simultaneous photo capture from multiple cameras, immersive 3D surround sound and a massive 6.4” display, so you can express yourself artistically and entertain yourself in ways never before possible.

Verizon unlimited is the perfect complement to the V40 ThinQ, giving you the ability to stream, upload and share all those photos and videos with your friends, family and followers. Verizon is offering two great deals worth up to $500 to help get your hands on a new V40. For a limited time, new and existing customers can get $200 off a V40 when purchased on Verizon device payment. Additionally, if you’re switching to Verizon or adding a new line, you can get up to $300 off when you trade in your old phone*.

Finally, If you preorder a V40 ThinQ from Verizon between October 11 and October 17 you can received a free SanDisk Ultra® 256GB microSDXC™ memory card and adapter, a DJI™ OSMO™ Mobile 2 Gimbal and auto enrollment in the LG Second Year Promise program**.

Five cameras are better than one.

Have you ever taken a photo of your child and wished you had more room to include friends and family? Have you taken a photo at a ball game and been frustrated that your smartphone couldn’t zoom in tight enough to clearly capture a pitch? With the V40 ThinQ photo, regret is a thing of the past. The three rear cameras let you take photos at three different focal ranges simultaneously, so you never miss an angle and can choose the best photo to share or print.

The telephoto zoom lens gives you twice the reach of the standard lens without sacrificing image quality. The super wide-angle camera makes it easy to take expansive panoramas and group shots so no one ever feels left out. To make sure your photos are as good as the pros, LG introduces new AI technology that adjusts your subject’s position and frames your picture to help you create an artistically balanced photo. It even adjusts the exposure and shutter speed to enhance your shot.

On the flip side, two front-facing cameras capture standard and wide-angle photos so you can grab a quick selfie of yourself or of you and all your friends. With the V40 ThinQ, you can document every moment big or small and you can make your selfies stand out with custom background effects, adjustable lighting and artistic filters.

The big picture.

Great cameras deserve a great display and LG’s V-series has long been known for its advances in display technology, particularly in terms of size and quality. The V40 ThinQ is no exception, boasting a 6.4” bright display that fills the front of the phone from edge to edge. The display is powered by LG’s OLED FullVision™ technology for true infinite contrast from self-lighting pixels and perfect blacks that give you ultimate cinematic quality in a smartphone.

More than just sound.

It’s one thing to be immersed into an audio video experience when you are in a theater, but it’s a lot more challenging when you are surrounded by people and distractions. The LG V40 ThinQ makes it easy to escape from reality with a DTS:X 3D surround sound system*** that gives you spatial sound on the go. Whether you’re listening to your favorite band or watching a movie, when you put on your wired headphones, the audio on the V40 ThinQ feels like it’s coming from all directions.

The best deserves the best.

Your LG V40 ThinQ needs an unlimited network that can keep up with all that content you’re creating and easily let you watch the shows and listen to the tunes you love. Above Unlimited includes 75 GB of premium 4G LTE data along with HD video streaming, 20 GB of 4G LTE mobile hotspot, five TravelPass sessions per month (for use in 130 countries) and 500 GB of Verizon Cloud storage, all for $60/line per month for four lines when you enroll in Auto Pay. And if you don’t need all of that, you can still mix and match three great unlimited plans on your account to meet each of your family members’ needs: Go Unlimited, Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited.

Get your LG V40 ThinQ on Verizon.

LG V40 ThinQ will be available for preorder on Verizon starting October 11 in Aurora Black and Verizon-exclusive Moroccan Blue, starting at $40.83 a month for 24 months on Verizon device payment ($979.99 retail; 0% APR). You can also pick up your V40 ThinQ from your local Verizon store, online and through the My Verizon app when it’s available on October 18.

Visit verizonwireless.com on October 11 to preorder your V40 ThinQ or for more information.

*Up to $979.99 device payment purchase req'd. Less $100 trade-in/promo credit (upgrade) or $300 trade-in/promo credit (new) applied to account over 24 mos w/in 1-2 bill cycles; promo credit ends when balance paid or line terminated/transferred; 0% APR. Trade-in must be in good working and cosmetic condition.

**Visit lgv40preorderpromo.com after October 11 to redeem or for more information. Available while supplies last. Please allow up to 6-8 weeks from successful claim validation for item(s) to ship.

***Wired headphones or speakers required.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated $126 billion in 2017 revenues. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary reaches people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

George Koroneos

201.787.6165

george.koroneos@verizon.com

Twitter: @GLKcreative