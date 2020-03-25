Verizon to give customers learning tools and premium TV at no additional cost to assist with new at-home realities

Verizon Wireless and Fios subscribers will have free learning and additional TV channels

NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced an expansion of efforts to aid consumers dealing with work-from-home and shelter-in-place realities with the More at Home...on Us program. As the COVID-19 pandemic causes millions to remain indoors, Verizon is giving individuals and families more ways to learn and stay entertained at no additional cost.



With learning tools from Quizlet, Epic, Bookful and Chegg, as well as entertainment channels such as SHOWTIME and Epix, among others, More at Home...on Us opens new avenues to engage with student learning services and original TV programming at a time when such tools, news and entertainment are most vital to consumers.



“Connectivity is incredibly important during times of crisis, so we’re doing as much as we can to help meet the evolving needs of families at a time like this,” said Ronan Dunne, CEO Verizon Consumer Group. “We know customers are staying home and trying to manage the new normal, so we’re giving them more ways to learn and watch at no added cost, and we’ll continue to add more tools and resources as they become available.”

More Learning: Online learning and study support for students

In April, Verizon wireless and Fios customers will be able to experience up to 60 days of free access to valued education resources, tools and games at no cost, including:

Quizlet: Students and teachers can get a Quizlet Plus account to study languages, science, math, history and more with engaging learning tools and flashcards.

Students and teachers can get a Quizlet Plus account to study languages, science, math, history and more with engaging learning tools and flashcards. Bookful: Children can bring books to life with hundreds of augmented reality and 3D interactive education books and games to improve comprehension.

Children can bring books to life with hundreds of augmented reality and 3D interactive education books and games to improve comprehension. Chegg: Students will have access to the new Chegg Study Pack with step-by-step textbook solutions, expert Q&A, practice tests, grammar and plagiarism checkers, and a step-by-step math solver.

Students will have access to the new Chegg Study Pack with step-by-step textbook solutions, expert Q&A, practice tests, grammar and plagiarism checkers, and a step-by-step math solver. Epic!: ​Parents and children will get access to Epic’s 40,000-book digital library, trusted by more than one million teachers, and built for safety, discoverability and fun.

Customers can visit Verizon.com and follow instructions to access these engaging learning and studying services in April, as available.

More Watching: We’re adding channels so you stay informed and entertained

Beginning April 1, Fios TV customers who don’t currently subscribe to select premium channels will get access to 30 days of programming through their set top box at no additional cost, and with no extra sign-ups, including:

SHOWTIME: Get 30 days of award-winning original series including Homeland and Billions, as well as films and documentaries.

Get 30 days of award-winning original series including Homeland and Billions, as well as films and documentaries. Epix: Get 30 days of top Hollywood hits and acclaimed original series, including Godfather of Harlem and Belgravia, premiering April 12, on Verizon.

Get 30 days of top Hollywood hits and acclaimed original series, including Godfather of Harlem and Belgravia, premiering April 12, on Verizon. Gaiam TV Fit and Yoga: Get 30 days of instructional exercise videos, yoga, pilates and meditation with this free preview.

And, in an effort to provide more news and information during this unprecedented period, for a limited time, Fios TV will give customers access to channels that may not currently be included in their subscription. Programmers offering expanded viewing of their content include news and entertainment outlets such as Fox News Channel, MSNBC, CNN, Discovery Family, BBC America and more. Customers will see additional channels available in their Fios TV listings on a rolling basis starting early next week.



Keeping our customers connected

Verizon continues to support customers impacted by COVID-19 in the following ways: launched a weekly streaming music and entertainment series to support small businesses, waived late fees and overage charges for residential and small business customers impacted by COVID-19, free international calling for consumer wireless and home voice customers to CDC level 3 countries, unlimited domestic calling for wireless consumers on limited-minute plans, waived activation fees on new wireless lines of service and upgrades, additional 15GB of high speed data automatically added for wireless consumer and small business customers, and a new affordable Fios Home Internet option for low-income households.



To find out more about what Verizon is doing to help its customers during the Coronavirus pandemic, visit verizon.com/about/news/our-response-coronavirus .

