Verizon to speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 28, 2020

05/27/2020 | 02:46pm EDT

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ronan Dunne, executive vice president for Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), and group CEO for Verizon Consumer, is scheduled to speak at the virtual Bernstein 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, May 28, at 3 p.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019.  The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control. 

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Eric Wilkens
eric.wilkens@verizon.com
201.572.9317
@ericwilkens 

© GlobeNewswire 2020
