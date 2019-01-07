Log in
Verizon to speak at Citi Global TMT West conference Jan. 8

01/07/2019 | 11:01am EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ronan Dunne, executive vice president of Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) and head of Verizon Wireless, is scheduled to speak at the Citi 2019 Global TMT West Conference on Tuesday, Jan. 8, at approximately 11 a.m. ET from Las Vegas. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Bob Varettoni
908.559.6388
robert.a.varettoni@verizonwireless.com

 

verizon_logo_1300x400.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
