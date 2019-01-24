Vermont Collaborative Partners with Netsmart to Alter Trajectory of Care for State's Most Vulnerable

Four member agencies of Vermont
Care Partners (VCP) have come together to reshape the delivery and
coordination of care through a partnership with Netsmart
to deploy a unified technology platform. As value-based care quickly
becomes reality, Lamoille
County Mental Health Services, Northwestern
Counseling and Support Services, United
Counseling Services of Bennington and Washington
County Mental Health Services will leverage the full suite of
solutions from Netsmart to integrate with Vermont’s other care
providers, establish common clinical workflows and ensure their
outcomes-focused mission can continue to thrive as the healthcare
landscape evolves.
The four community-based agencies share a common vision with Netsmart:
to use technology to drive a more connected, outcomes-focused approach
to mental health, substance use and developmental disability services
and supports. The partnership offers the ability to leverage a common
EHR platform across much of the state of Vermont, reducing operational
costs while simultaneously connecting the state’s providers. This
approach will enable accelerated access to evidence-based practice,
which translates directly back to high-quality care for the citizens of
Vermont.
“Vermont is undergoing a significant shift in how we are paying for and
delivering care. Our network agencies are focused on high-quality care
and outcomes and are actively involved in the movement toward a more
integrated delivery system,” said Simone Rueschemeyer, one of VCP's
executive directors. “The Netsmart platform will allow agencies to
improve coordination with other providers, analytics around operations
and cost to support quality improvement processes both as individual
organizations and across the network.”
The agencies leveraging Netsmart solutions will benefit from easy-to-use
technology that offers comprehensive workflow management as well as
real-time visibility to vital health data, giving clinicians the
valuable insight they need to make informed care decisions. Leveraging a
comprehensive analytics platform provides an in-depth view of
operational, clinical and financial outcomes that help guide providers
toward delivering true value-based care.
“With committed partners like Netsmart, there’s the opportunity for
scalability and resources to help ensure the viability of our network
agencies in a value-based world,” Rueschemeyer said. “Looking forward,
this common technology foundation could open the door for Vermont’s
providers to create a national model for innovation.”
“Our partners in Vermont are progressively taking steps to lead the way
in the transition to value-based care by implementing technology that
will meet their unique needs and objectives as well as connect with
other providers across the state,” said Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine.
“Having the opportunity to work with them at a grassroots level is
exciting, and we are committed to a long and successful relationship
which will improve the health of the residents of Vermont.”
About Vermont Care Partners
Vermont Care Partners (VCP) is a statewide network of sixteen
non-profit, community-based agencies providing mental health, substance
use, and intellectual and developmental disability services and
supports. VCP provides statewide leadership for an integrated,
high-quality system of comprehensive services and supports.
Committed to excellence and innovation, VCP provides strategic return on
investment by serving as a vehicle for collaboration, systems
integration and improvement, economies of scale and new opportunities
and markets.
About Netsmart
Netsmart designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs),
solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our
platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily
accessible to care team members in behavioral health, care at home,
senior living and social services. We make the complex simple and
personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best:
provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.
By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can
seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities,
collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for
those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows
put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they
need it.
For 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform
to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL.
Our more than 1,700 associates work hand-in-hand with our 600,000+ users
in more than 25,000 organizations across the U.S. to develop and deploy
technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to
financial to administrative.
Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today.
Visit www.ntst.com,
call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads
Blog, LinkedIn
and Twitter,
like us on Facebook
or visit us on YouTube.
Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters®
Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, care at
home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each
other and share their causes and stories.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005601/en/