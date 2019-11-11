Verrency : Appoints Dickson Chu to Global Advisory Board

BBVA Global Executive and ex-Paypal Fintech Payments Expert

Global payment innovation company Verrency today announced the appointment of Dickson Chu, an accomplished payments executive and business builder, to its global advisory board.

Mr. Chu has held leadership roles at prominent companies including Paypal, Wells Fargo, Yahoo!, Living Social and Citi, and is a board director and active advisor to a number of emerging payment companies. He is currently the head of BBVA’s San Francisco office for New Digital Businesses, where he has overall BBVA group responsibility for the governance, budget and strategic direction of BBVA’s growing global portfolio of Fintech businesses.

“Verrency is a truly unique company that has significant global momentum,” said Mr. Chu. “Their innovative enabling platform can be deployed on top of existing payment infrastructure, offering a flexible, low-cost, and time efficient way for banks and financial institutions to improve their relationships with customers. They solve a global industry problem, and I’m excited to be joining Verrency where I can help David capitalise on the urgency amongst banks, processors and even super-apps to better compete for their customers around the moment of payment.”

“Dickson’s incredible fintech & payments experience, especially with financial institutions such as BBVA, PayPal and Citi are a tremendous asset as we look to expand the delivery of our patented API platform,” said David Link, Verrency Founder and CEO. “Dickson’s vision, passion and his depth of experience in precisely the area in which Verrency operates are invaluable as we continue our expansion across the United States and overseas. Dickson’s unique insights will also be instrumental as Verrency continues to expand its service offerings into data analytics and other services around the moment of payment.”

Verrency’s industrial-grade platform fits on top of a bank’s, processor’s or wallet’s existing infrastructure, opening the door for rapid delivery of enhanced features and new services without the need to change existing legacy technology or to migrate portfolios. The company has announced agreements with a number of major financial institutions around the world, including UAE-based Emirates NBD, Colombia’s Banco Davivienda, Australia's Volt Bank, and the US-based global processor FIS, among others.

Prior to BBVA, Mr. Chu was Chief Product Officer and EVP Corporate Development at Ingo Money where he was responsible for strategy, product management, strategic alliances and M&A. Ingo Money focuses on transforming consumer access to money by increasing consumer adoption of new and existing digital payment platforms.

Mr. Chu also currently serves on the boards of Simple, Azlo, Covault, Denizen, Upturn, Ingo Money, Boomtown and Opportunity Fund.

Verrency puts financial institutions back at the centre of innovation. Verrency's payments innovation platform helps issuers to acquire and retain customers and increase payment spend while increasing security, control and connectability. Verrency works behind the scenes to enable an ever-increasing range of value-added services for an issuer's customers quickly and easily without major changes to existing payments infrastructure or the need to integrate to point-of-sale systems. Verrency also enables rapid connection to third-party services via its extensive FinTech ecosystem with little to no integration. For more information, see www.verrency.com.

