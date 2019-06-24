Verrency : Appoints Jan McGrath to Global Advisory Board

Proven Payments Executive Brings Valuable Expertise to Help Accelerate Company’s Strategy

Global payment innovation company Verrency today announced the appointment of Jan McGrath to its global advisory board. Ms. McGrath brings extensive experience as an executive in the global financial services sector across major consumer markets, including the US, the UK, Japan, Mexico, Hong Kong and Australia.

Over her distinguished 35-year career in financial services, Ms. McGrath has been recognized as global leader in payments innovation and loyalty and rewards and has successfully built and executed winning strategies around the delivery of credit, debit, prepaid, mobile and digital payment solutions and related value add services.

Most recently, Ms. McGrath served as Head of Business Transformation at Mastercard Australia where she led the business transformation and operational integration of a newly acquired loyalty solutions business. Ms. McGrath also previously served as Head of Go to Market Strategy at the company, where she was responsible for developing go to market strategies for deployment and acceptance of chip card technology across the US market. Prior to joining Mastercard, Ms. McGrath was a product manager responsible for EMV chip card product design, delivery and acceptance at Discover Financial Services. She also previously founded TXNPlus Global, a company that designed, implemented and supported mass market loyalty and reward programs for the global electronic payments industry. At the start of her career, Ms. McGrath served as a Senior Chip Program and Project Manager at HSBC Hong Kong and prior to that role was as Senior Manager product development at ANZ Retail Banking.

“I am thrilled to be joining Verrency’s highly accomplished and diverse advisory board,” said Ms. McGrath. “Verrency’s platform is a game changer – it allows banks and other financial institutions to rapidly deliver cutting edge products and services on their own or with third parties, including auto-rounding, instalment credit access, and instant loyalty rewards, without migrating or replacing their legacy infrastructure. It is seriously good technology with a leadership team and advisory board that is as experienced as it is diverse. I look forward to working with David to help the company capture its enormous market potential.”

“We are excited to have Jan join our global advisory board to help guide our strategic direction and contribute to the success of our growing platform,” said David Link, Verrency Founder and CEO. “Her extensive global industry knowledge – built over a career working at some of the world’s largest financial institutions – is a tremendous asset as we work to deliver our world-class API platform that delivers cost effective value-added payments capabilities. Her dedication to innovation and her ‘no-nonsense’ understanding of what it takes to actually deliver payments innovation align perfectly with Verrency’s vision of empowering banks to easily offer their customers a hyper-personalized payments experience.”

Ms. McGrath’s appointment deepens Verrency’s global advisory board, at a time when the company is accelerating its global strategy, adding new customers and partners, and accelerating its market penetration around the world. The company, which was named Innovator of the Year at Australia’s FinTech Business Awards 2019, recently announced signed agreements with Colombia’s Banco Davivienda, UAE-based Emirates NBD and Australia's Volt Bank, among others.

Ms. McGrath earned a Master’s degree in Applied Science, Innovation and Change Management from RMIT University.

About Verrency

Verrency puts card issuing financial institutions back at the centre of innovation. Verrency's payments innovation platform helps issuers to acquire and retain customers and increase card spend while increasing security, control and connectability. Verrency works behind the scenes to enable an ever-increasing range of value-added services for an issuer's customers quickly and easily without major changes to existing payments infrastructure or the need to integrate to point-of-sale systems. Verrency also enables rapid connection to third-party services via its FinTech marketplace with little to no integration. For more information, see www.verrency.com.

