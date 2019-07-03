Log in
Verrency : Appoints Shezan Amiji to Global Advisory Board

07/03/2019 | 01:01am EDT

Adds Valuable Mobile Payments, Loyalty and Middle East Market Expertise to Talented Advisory Board

Global payment innovation company Verrency today announced the appointment of Shezan Amiji, a seasoned entrepreneur, to its global advisory board. Mr. Amiji co-founded Beam Wallet, a leading mobile wallet, payments and rewards app. The UAE operations of Beam Wallet were acquired in 2018 by Majid Al Futtaim Holdings, the largest retail conglomerate in the Middle East and Africa.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005731/en/

Shezan Amiji (Photo: Business Wire)

Shezan Amiji (Photo: Business Wire)

“Verrency is a company I have long admired – a true innovator driving huge opportunities for banks and other card issuers in the global payments sector,” said Mr. Amiji. “I’m thrilled to be joining the advisory board and look forward to helping David and his talented team transform how banks deliver experience-led banking in an increasingly digital and mobile world. The problem that Verrency solves - how to drive payments-related innovation rapidly across existing legacy systems & portfolios - exists in almost every bank around the world. And what it enables in the loyalty and rewards space is nothing short of ground-breaking.”

“Shezan’s experience in building Beam Wallet and his unique understanding of consumer behaviour, loyalty & rewards analytics will be tremendous assets as we look to expand the delivery of our patented API platform and marketplace products and services,” said David Link, Verrency Founder and CEO. “The Middle East is an important growth market for us and adding an executive of Shezan’s calibre to our advisory board provides us with valuable experience and insight as we look to expand in that region – and around the world.”

Verrency’s platform fits on top of a bank’s, processor’s or wallet’s existing infrastructure, opening the door for banks and card issuers to deliver enhanced features without changing their existing technology or migrating portfolios. The company has recently announced agreements with a number of major financial institutions around the world, including UAE-based Emirates NBD, Colombia’s Banco Davivienda and Australia's Volt Bank, among others.

Prior to Beam Wallet, Mr. Amiji founded EcoVentures, the Middle East’s first Greenhouse Gas reduction and management firm. He also established the first tabloid newspaper in the Middle East, 7DAYS, which he later sold to the Daily Mail and General Trust.

Mr. Amiji holds an MA (Oxon) from the University of Oxford in Politics, Philosophy and Economics and a MBA from the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania.

About Verrency

Verrency puts card issuing financial institutions back at the centre of innovation. Verrency's payments innovation platform helps issuers to acquire and retain customers and increase card spend while increasing security, control and connectability. Verrency works behind the scenes to enable an ever-increasing range of value-added services for an issuer's customers quickly and easily without major changes to existing payments infrastructure or the need to integrate to point-of-sale systems. Verrency also enables rapid connection to third-party services via its FinTech marketplace with little to no integration. For more information, see www.verrency.com.


© Business Wire 2019
