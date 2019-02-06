VersatileHealth Brings Technology to the Point of Care at HIMSS 2019

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VersatileHealth, a comprehensive healthcare IT solutions provider, brings its expertise to HIMSS 2019 from February 11-15 in Booth #635 at Orlando’s Orange County Convention Center. At the booth VersatileHealth IT experts will highlight how a framework of digital healthcare solutions can enable effective and efficient provider-patient interactions and reduce the burden of technology on clinicians.



“Poor performing and unreliable EHR infrastructures are negatively impacting physician satisfaction and productivity,” said John Barker, Versatile CEO. “VersatileHealth has developed a program of IT solutions that enhance an organization's performance, maximizes productivity and improves provider satisfaction through robust support, thus increasing the value of their ambulatory network. VersatileHealth experts are problem solvers, solution providers, architects, and customer service experts who give physicians deeper, actionable insight into their patients’ care.”

An accelerating pace of challenges and support models are bringing change to the healthcare continuum. By empowering technology at the point of care, providers can expand technology-enabled health and wellness. A continuous (24x7), geographically dispersed, proactive, patient and ambulatory-centric model demands smarter, faster, and accurate interactions between people, devices, analytics, and applications. A healthcare organization’s ability to meet business requirements and be seamlessly integrated into existing systems is key to bringing their programs online efficiently at an affordable cost, and with minimal risk.

VersatileHealth provides an end-to-end program that securely connects providers to health and wellness information, delivers critical IT support services and optimizes a practices team approach to delivering care. We pride ourselves on being nimble, responsive and focused on “Quality of Service & Care.”

VersatileHealth is the outcome of a 2018 acquisition by Versatile, Inc. The acquisition brings more than 20 years of proficiency in planning, implementing, and managing health IT infrastructures and combines with Versatile’s knowledge in compliance, risk management, security solutions for information exchanges, interoperability, and data integration. Versatile has a demonstrated track record in helping businesses solve complex business challenges.

About VersatileHealth

VersatileHealth enables Healthcare organizations to become more effective, efficient and productive while reducing the burden of technology on clinicians. Our unique ambulatory methodology combines an ideal balance of tools, talents, techniques, and cost management, within a scalable enterprise approach, not duplicable by larger national service firms. Healthcare IT leaders who are responsible for creating and maintaining a dynamic HIT infrastructure have a reliable partner in Versatile. Hundreds of healthcare organizations rely on our advanced techniques and experienced staff to provide reliable and optimized services for the entire HIT lifecycle to ensure that they have well-designed, efficiently operated technical environments.

About Versatile, Inc.

To technology decision-makers, Versatile, Inc. is the end-to-end solution provider that delivers effective and efficient outcomes to complex IT challenges. We are nimble, responsive and focused on quality of service. For more than 20 years, we have been at the forefront of technology advancements, helping our clients achieve successful business results. The quality of our solutions is backed by our depth of referenceable accounts and earning industry recognitions: MSP Elite 150, MSP 500, CRN Tech Elite 250, Microsoft Gold, HPE Platinum, and HP, Inc. Gold.