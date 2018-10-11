Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Verseon : BlockRules enters agreement with Neuseren

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 08:43pm CEST

October 11, 2018

Innovative blockchain platform supports the sale, issuance, and trading of regulated securities

Geneva and London.-Geneva-based financial services firm Neuseren S.A announced today that it has entered into an agreement with BlockRules Ltd., the blockchain development subsidiary of Verseon. Neuseren S.A. will use BlockRules' innovative technology and services to enable international companies to issue regulated tokenized securities on public blockchains.

Neuseren S.A. was established to fill the growing demand for tokenized security offerings for companies seeking to expand their investor base in a manner that satisfies regulatory requirements.

'The security and transparency of blockchain ledgers make them the ideal vehicle for financial securities,' said Patrick Dumont, CEO of Neuseren. 'One of the main barriers has been the lack of a framework to ensure regulatory compliance. BlockRules' technology provides that framework.'

BlockRules' technology provides access to a new and growing global community of blockchain investors worldwide. Members of this community have a significant interest in utilizing a blockchain solution for securities trading, where built-in regulatory support is essential.

'Our blockchain technology brings companies and investors together in a way that can significantly improve the efficiency of capital markets,' said Eniko Fodor, COO of Verseon and Director of BlockRules. 'We believe our approach to supporting transactions of tokenized securities will create a new standard of trust and security for investors.'

About Neuseren S.A.

Neuseren S.A. is a financial advisory company aiming to bring the latest blockchain innovations to corporate fund-raising. In line with best practices recognized by major regulatory authorities, the company intends to promote services and investor incentives for the sale and issuance of regulated tokenized securities on public blockchains.

About BlockRules Ltd.

BlockRules Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Verseon Corporation, is a blockchain technology company supporting the sale, launch, and trading of securities. By enforcing multijurisdictional regulatory compliance directly on the blockchain, the company facilitates issuance and decentralized trading that is secure, transparent and verifiable.

-Ends-

For additional information on Neuseren S.A., please contact:

Helen Gironi
info@neuseren.com

For addition information on BlockRules Ltd., please contact:

Robert Taylor
media@blockrules.com

Disclaimer

Verseon Corporation published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 18:42:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:58pRICHARDSON ELECTRONICS LT : DE MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:58pAT&T : Providing Relief to Customers Affected by Hurricane Michael
PU
09:57pLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.
GL
09:55pKaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Stitch Fix, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – SFIX
GL
09:52pCanada to impose steel safeguards after U.S. tariffs
RE
09:52pNSS Labs Announces 2018 Breach Detection Systems Group Test Results
GL
09:49pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Trevena, Inc. Investors (TRVN)
BU
09:48pProtempo appointed as Sphero's exclusive global refurbishing & reverse logistics partner
PR
09:48pYEXT : Harness Location-Based Marketing at ONWARD18
PU
09:47pALLIANCE MINING : Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
2BAYER : BAYER : Could Win a New Roundup Trial -- Update
3GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Toyota, SoftBank in first-ever alliance, target self-driving car services
4L BRANDS : L Brands Reports September 2018 Sales
5TURTLE BEACH CORP : TURTLE BEACH : Reports Strong Selected Preliminary Third Quarter 2018 Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.