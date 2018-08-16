Verseon : Change of Adviser

Fremont, Calif.-Verseon Corporation (AIM:VSN), a technology-based pharmaceutical company employing a computer-driven platform to develop a diverse drug pipeline, today announces the appointment of Arden Partners plc as nominated adviser and joint broker to the Company with immediate effect.

-Ends-

Verseon Corporation www.verseon.com Sebastian Wykeham +1 (510) 225 9000 Arden Partners (NOMAD and Broker) Ruari McGirr / Maria Gomez De Olea +44 (0) 20 7614 5900 Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Joint Broker) Marc Milmo / Phil Davies +44 (0) 20 7894 7000

Buchanan Communications Ltd (PR Advisors) Henry Harrison-Topham / Jamie Hooper +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Verseon Corporation (www.verseon.com, AIM:VSN) is a technology-based pharmaceutical company that pairs a proprietary, computational drug discovery platform with a comprehensive in-house chemistry and biology workflow to develop novel therapeutics that are unlikely to be found using conventional methods. The Company is applying its platform to a growing drug pipeline and currently has four active drug programs in the areas of anticoagulation, diabetic macular edema, hereditary angioedema, and oncology.