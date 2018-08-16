Verseon : Change of Adviser

Fremont, Calif.-Verseon Corporation (AIM:VSN), a technology-based pharmaceutical company employing a computer-driven platform to develop a diverse drug pipeline, today announces the appointment of Arden Partners plc as nominated adviser and joint broker to the Company with immediate effect.
-Ends-
For further information please contact:
For financial and business media enquiries, please contact:
|
Verseon Corporation
|
www.verseon.com
|
Sebastian Wykeham
|
+1 (510) 225 9000
|
|
|
Arden Partners (NOMAD and Broker)
|
Ruari McGirr / Maria Gomez De Olea
|
+44 (0) 20 7614 5900
|
|
|
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Joint Broker)
|
|
Marc Milmo / Phil Davies
|
+44 (0) 20 7894 7000
|
|
About Verseon
|
Buchanan Communications Ltd (PR Advisors)
|
Henry Harrison-Topham / Jamie Hooper
|
+44 (0) 20 7466 5000
|
Verseon Corporation (www.verseon.com, AIM:VSN) is a technology-based pharmaceutical company that pairs a proprietary, computational drug discovery platform with a comprehensive in-house chemistry and biology workflow to develop novel therapeutics that are unlikely to be found using conventional methods. The Company is applying its platform to a growing drug pipeline and currently has four active drug programs in the areas of anticoagulation, diabetic macular edema, hereditary angioedema, and oncology.
Disclaimer
Verseon Corporation published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 06:20:22 UTC