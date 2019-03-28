Verseon : Further Update to Admission of Subscription Shares

FREMONT, Calif.-Verseon, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing disruptive life-science technologies to advance global health, today announces that further to the announcement on March 22, 2019, the Directors now expect that Admission of the Subscription Shares, under a separate ISIN for Regulation S restricted stock, will take place on or around Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Verseon Corporation (AIM:VERS) is developing disruptive life-science technology to advance global health. The clinical-stage company is using its proprietary, computational drug discovery platform to discover new drug candidates that are unlikely to be found using conventional methods. Pairing its computational engines with a comprehensive in-house chemistry and biology workflow, the company has built a growing pipeline of drug programs. Verseon currently has four active drug programs in the areas of anticoagulation, diabetic macular edema, hereditary angioedema, and oncology.

