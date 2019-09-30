Verseon : Interim Results 2019

September 30, 2019

Verseon Corporation ('Verseon' or the 'Company')

FREMONT, Calif.-Verseon (AIM:VERS), the clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing disruptive life-science technologies to advance global health, today announces its Interim Results for the six months ended June 30, 2019. The report and accounts are available for download from the Company's website (www.verseon.com).

Drug program highlights

Anticoagulation

We are developing precision oral anticoagulants (PROACs) for long-term anticoagulant-antiplatelet therapy.

Dosing in the phase 1 clinical trial of our first PROAC, VE-1902, began in early 2019 and is expected to continue through 2019.

VE-2851, our second PROAC clinical candidate, is targeted to enter clinical trials in 2020.

Clinical trial update

To assess VE-1902's safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic profile, healthy adult volunteers have been assigned to single ascending dose (SAD), food effect, or multiple ascending dose (MAD) arms of this double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled first-in-human phase 1 trial. To date, six SAD, one MAD, and the food effect cohort have been completed and no serious adverse events have been observed. The study report is expected in late Q1 2020.

Diabetic macular edema

We are developing oral drugs for diabetic eye disease to replace or complement current eye injections.

Presentations on our oral DME candidates at multiple scientific conferences were well received.

VE-4839, our first candidate for clinical trials in this program, is expected to enter phase 1 clinical trials in mid-2020.

Hereditary angioedema

We are developing oral drugs for this rare, potentially life-threatening disease that is currently only treated with injections.

Our oral drug candidates continue to show good potency and pharmacokinetics in preclinical testing.

Oncology

We are developing next-generation chemotherapy agents targeted at the treatment of multidrug resistant cancers.

In preclinical testing, our drug candidates appear largely unaffected by common modes of drug resistance.

Conferences

International Stroke Conference 2019 (PROACs)

Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology 2019 annual meeting (Diabetic macular edema)

BIO 2019 International Convention (Diabetic macular edema)

Business review

During the first half of 2019 and the months leading up to this report, market events outside of the Company's control impacting various third parties and Verseon shareholders have put Verseon's common share price under extreme pressure and delayed the Company's attempts to implement its growth strategy outlined in previous reports.

The Company is currently pursuing alternate efforts to raise working capital, including a refinancing or sale-leaseback of its headquarters in Fremont, CA, a bridge debt facility, as well as the previously announced preferred share offering. The Company's current focus is on a bridge debt facility and it expects to make a further announcement in the near future.

Finance review

During the first six months of 2019, Verseon has continued to fund its drug programs in anticoagulation, diabetic macular edema, hereditary angioedema, metabolic disorders, and oncology.

Results for the six months ended June 30, 2019:

Total assets on the balance sheet stood at $57.6 million, compared to $56.4 million as of December 31, 2018.

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments stood at $2.3 million, compared to $3.6 million as of December 31, 2018.

Property, equipment, buildings and land totaled $52.3 million, compared to $51.3 million as of December 31, 2018.

Research and development expenses were $6.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $7.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

General and administrative expenses were $6.0 million, compared to $3.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Non-cash expenses include stock-based compensation of $0.9 million, compared to $0.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018, and also a currency exchange loss of $4 thousand, compared to a loss of $4 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Net loss was $12.6 million or $0.08 per basic share, compared to a net loss of $10.2 million or $0.07 per basic share for the first six months of 2018.

On March 19, 2019, the Company closed a common share subscription raising $10.7 million from existing shareholders.

Capital structure

At June 30, 2019, Verseon's issued share capital consisted of 159,686,512 shares of common stock and the Company held 42,917 shares in treasury, as compared to 151,640,732 shares of common stock outstanding with 42,917 shares in treasury at December 31, 2018.

About Verseon

Verseon Corporation (www.verseon.com, AIM: VERS) is developing disruptive life-science technology to advance global health. The clinical-stage company is using its proprietary, computational drug discovery platform paired with a comprehensive in-house chemistry and biology workflow to build a growing drug development pipeline. The company is applying its platform to a growing drug pipeline and currently has active drug programs in anticoagulation, diabetic macular edema, hereditary angioedema, metabolic disorders, and oncology.

