Verseon : New TIDM and ISIN for Subscription Shares

04/01/2019 | 06:37pm EDT

April 1, 2019

Verseon Corporation ('Verseon' or the 'Company')

FREMONT, Calif.-Verseon, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing disruptive life-science technologies to advance global health, today announces that the Subscription Shares announced on March 19, 2019 will trade under a separate and new TIDM, 'VER2'. The Subscription Shares will also have a new ISIN, USU9221J1171, and SEDOL Code, BJ21MV8. Due to US securities laws, the Subscription Shares that will trade under VER2 are Regulation S restricted for a period of twelve months.

Verseon's existing common shares will remain unchanged and continue to trade under the existing ticker, 'VERS', and existing ISIN and SEDOL.

About Verseon

Verseon Corporation (AIM:VERS) is developing disruptive life-science technology to advance global health. The clinical-stage company is using its proprietary, computational drug discovery platform to discover new drug candidates that are unlikely to be found using conventional methods. Pairing its computational engines with a comprehensive in-house chemistry and biology workflow, the company has built a growing pipeline of drug programs. Verseon currently has four active drug programs in the areas of anticoagulation, diabetic macular edema, hereditary angioedema, and oncology.

Find us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

-Ends-

For further information please contact:

Verseon Corporation www.verseon.com
Sebastian Wykeham / Tina Schlafly +1 (510) 225 9000
Arden Partners (NOMAD and Joint Broker)
Ruari McGirr / Ciaran Walsh / Alex Penney +44 (0) 20 7614 5900
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Joint Broker)
Phil Davies +44 (0) 20 7894 7000

For financial and business media enquiries, please contact

Buchanan Communications Ltd (PR Advisors)
Henry Harrison-Topham / Jamie Hooper +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

For trade and pharma media enquiries, please contact

Vane Percy & Roberts
Simon Vane Percy +44 (0) 1737 821 890

Disclaimer

Verseon Corporation published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 22:36:15 UTC
