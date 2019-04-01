Verseon : New TIDM and ISIN for Subscription Shares

April 1, 2019

Verseon Corporation ('Verseon' or the 'Company')

FREMONT, Calif.-Verseon, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing disruptive life-science technologies to advance global health, today announces that the Subscription Shares announced on March 19, 2019 will trade under a separate and new TIDM, 'VER2'. The Subscription Shares will also have a new ISIN, USU9221J1171, and SEDOL Code, BJ21MV8. Due to US securities laws, the Subscription Shares that will trade under VER2 are Regulation S restricted for a period of twelve months.

Verseon's existing common shares will remain unchanged and continue to trade under the existing ticker, 'VERS', and existing ISIN and SEDOL.

About Verseon

Verseon Corporation (AIM:VERS) is developing disruptive life-science technology to advance global health. The clinical-stage company is using its proprietary, computational drug discovery platform to discover new drug candidates that are unlikely to be found using conventional methods. Pairing its computational engines with a comprehensive in-house chemistry and biology workflow, the company has built a growing pipeline of drug programs. Verseon currently has four active drug programs in the areas of anticoagulation, diabetic macular edema, hereditary angioedema, and oncology.

