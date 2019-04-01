Verseon : New TIDM and ISIN for Subscription Shares

April 1, 2019
Verseon Corporation ('Verseon' or the 'Company')
FREMONT, Calif.-Verseon, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing disruptive life-science technologies to advance global health, today announces that the Subscription Shares announced on March 19, 2019 will trade under a separate and new TIDM, 'VER2'. The Subscription Shares will also have a new ISIN, USU9221J1171, and SEDOL Code, BJ21MV8. Due to US securities laws, the Subscription Shares that will trade under VER2 are Regulation S restricted for a period of twelve months.
Verseon's existing common shares will remain unchanged and continue to trade under the existing ticker, 'VERS', and existing ISIN and SEDOL.
About Verseon
Verseon Corporation (AIM:VERS) is developing disruptive life-science technology to advance global health. The clinical-stage company is using its proprietary, computational drug discovery platform to discover new drug candidates that are unlikely to be found using conventional methods. Pairing its computational engines with a comprehensive in-house chemistry and biology workflow, the company has built a growing pipeline of drug programs. Verseon currently has four active drug programs in the areas of anticoagulation, diabetic macular edema, hereditary angioedema, and oncology.
Find us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
-Ends-
For further information please contact:
|
Verseon Corporation
|
www.verseon.com
|
Sebastian Wykeham / Tina Schlafly
|
+1 (510) 225 9000
|
|
|
Arden Partners (NOMAD and Joint Broker)
|
|
Ruari McGirr / Ciaran Walsh / Alex Penney
|
+44 (0) 20 7614 5900
|
|
|
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Joint Broker)
|
|
Phil Davies
|
+44 (0) 20 7894 7000
|
|
For financial and business media enquiries, please contact
|
Buchanan Communications Ltd (PR Advisors)
|
Henry Harrison-Topham / Jamie Hooper
|
+44 (0) 20 7466 5000
|
|
|
|
For trade and pharma media enquiries, please contact
|
Vane Percy & Roberts
|
Simon Vane Percy
|
+44 (0) 1737 821 890
|
|
Disclaimer
Verseon Corporation published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 22:36:15 UTC