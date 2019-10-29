Verseon : Result of 2019 AGM

FREMONT, Calif.-Verseon Corporation (AIM: VERS), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders during the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on October 28, 2019 at 9:00 am PDT were duly passed.
For further information please contact
For trade and pharma media enquiries, please contact
Verseon Corporation
www.verseon.com
Sebastian Wykeham / Tina Schlafly
+1 (510) 225 9000
Arden Partners (NOMAD and Broker)
|
Ruari McGirr / Ciaran Walsh /
Dan Gee-Summons (Corporate Finance) /
Fraser Marshall (Equity Sales)
+44 (0) 20 7614 5900
Vane Percy & Roberts
|
Simon Vane Percy
+44 (0) 1737 821 890
Disclaimer
Verseon Corporation published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 14:31:03 UTC