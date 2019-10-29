Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Verseon : Result of 2019 AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 10:32am EDT

FREMONT, Calif.-Verseon Corporation (AIM: VERS), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders during the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on October 28, 2019 at 9:00 am PDT were duly passed.

-Ends-
For further information please contact
Verseon Corporation www.verseon.com
Sebastian Wykeham / Tina Schlafly +1 (510) 225 9000
Arden Partners (NOMAD and Broker)
Ruari McGirr / Ciaran Walsh /
Dan Gee-Summons (Corporate Finance) /
Fraser Marshall (Equity Sales) 		+44 (0) 20 7614 5900
For trade and pharma media enquiries, please contact
Vane Percy & Roberts
Simon Vane Percy +44 (0) 1737 821 890

Disclaimer

Verseon Corporation published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 14:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:52aRPS : strengthens planning capability in the north of England
PU
10:52aHYPROP INVESTMENTS : HYPE - HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED - Change statement, availability of AFS, notice of AGM, changes to the board and B-BEE annual compliance certificate
PU
10:52aCLEARWATER SEAFOODS INCORPORATED : announces date of 2019 Third Quarter and Year-to-date Results Investor Relations and Media calls
PU
10:52aF5 : Azure Strategy Still Coming Together? Here's Four Ways F5 Can Help
PU
10:52aWUZHOU INTERNATIONAL : Announcement on litigations
PU
10:52aCITIZENS & NORTHERN : C&N Announces 2020 Calendar Contest Winners
PU
10:52aNORTHERN DRILLING : Disclosure of shareholding
AQ
10:52aTURNER IMPACT CAPITAL : Poised to Acquire an Additional $1 Billion in Workforce Housing to Address Affordability Crisis in U.S. Cities
BU
10:52aLoRa Alliance® Demonstrates Leadership in Utilities Networking Applications; To Showcase LoRaWAN® Solutions at EUW
GL
10:51aOrsted's lower output view eclipses strong third quarter, shares fall
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% as oil prices slide
4ORANGE : ORANGE : 3Q Revenue Edged Up; Declares Interim Dividend
5Most Southeast Asian markets gain on trade deal hopes; Philippines leads

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group