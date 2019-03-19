Verseon : Result of Subscription and Related Party Transaction

FREMONT, Calif.-Further to its announcement released on March 18, 2019, Verseon, the clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing disruptive life-science technologies to advance global health, is pleased to announce it has raised US$ 10.7 million (the "Subscription") through the issue of 7,700,000 new common shares (the "Subscription Shares") at 105 pence per share ("Subscription Price") to existing shareholders.

The participation in the Subscription of Woodford Investment Management Limited, a substantial shareholder in Verseon, constitutes a related party transaction under Rule 13 of the AIM Rules. Woodford Investment Management purchased 7,500,000 of the Subscription Shares. The directors of the Company, having consulted with Arden Partners plc in its capacity as the Company's nominated adviser for the purposes of the AIM Rules, consider the terms of the transaction to be fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's shareholders are concerned.

An application has been made for the 7,700,000 Subscription Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. Admission is expected to occur on March 22, 2019. Following Admission, the Company will have 159,399,413 common shares admitted to trading on AIM with 42,917 common shares held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 159,356,496. This figure that may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in or a change to their interest in the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

Verseon Corporation (AIM:VERS) is developing disruptive life-science technology to advance global health. The clinical-stage company is using its proprietary, computational drug discovery platform to discover new drug candidates that are unlikely to be found using conventional methods. Pairing its computational engines with a comprehensive in-house chemistry and biology workflow, the company has built a growing pipeline of drug programs. Verseon currently has four active drug programs in the areas of anticoagulation, diabetic macular edema, hereditary angioedema, and oncology.

