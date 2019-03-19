Log in
Verseon : Result of Subscription and Related Party Transaction

03/19/2019 | 03:30am EDT

FREMONT, Calif.-Further to its announcement released on March 18, 2019, Verseon, the clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing disruptive life-science technologies to advance global health, is pleased to announce it has raised US$ 10.7 million (the "Subscription") through the issue of 7,700,000 new common shares (the "Subscription Shares") at 105 pence per share ("Subscription Price") to existing shareholders.

The participation in the Subscription of Woodford Investment Management Limited, a substantial shareholder in Verseon, constitutes a related party transaction under Rule 13 of the AIM Rules. Woodford Investment Management purchased 7,500,000 of the Subscription Shares. The directors of the Company, having consulted with Arden Partners plc in its capacity as the Company's nominated adviser for the purposes of the AIM Rules, consider the terms of the transaction to be fair and reasonable insofar as the Company's shareholders are concerned.

An application has been made for the 7,700,000 Subscription Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. Admission is expected to occur on March 22, 2019. Following Admission, the Company will have 159,399,413 common shares admitted to trading on AIM with 42,917 common shares held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 159,356,496. This figure that may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in or a change to their interest in the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority.

About Verseon

Verseon Corporation (AIM:VERS) is developing disruptive life-science technology to advance global health. The clinical-stage company is using its proprietary, computational drug discovery platform to discover new drug candidates that are unlikely to be found using conventional methods. Pairing its computational engines with a comprehensive in-house chemistry and biology workflow, the company has built a growing pipeline of drug programs. Verseon currently has four active drug programs in the areas of anticoagulation, diabetic macular edema, hereditary angioedema, and oncology.

Find us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

-Ends-
For further information please contact:
Verseon Corporation www.verseon.com
Sebastian Wykeham / Tina Schlafly +1 (510) 225 9000
Arden Partners (NOMAD and Joint Broker)
Ruari McGirr / Ciaran Walsh / Alex Penney +44 (0) 20 7614 5900
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Joint Broker)
Phil Davies +44 (0) 20 7894 7000
For financial and business media enquiries, please contact
Buchanan Communications Ltd (PR Advisors)
Henry Harrison-Topham / Jamie Hooper +44 (0) 20 7466 5000
For trade and pharma media enquiries, please contact
Vane Percy & Roberts
Simon Vane Percy +44 (0) 1737 821 890

Disclaimer

Verseon Corporation published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 07:29:01 UTC
