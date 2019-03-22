Verseon : Update to Admission of Subscription Shares

FREMONT, Calif.-Verseon, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing disruptive life-science technologies to advance global health, today announces that further to the announcement on March 19, 2019, the Directors now expect that Admission of the Subscription Shares will take place at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Verseon Corporation (AIM:VERS) is developing disruptive life-science technology to advance global health. The clinical-stage company is using its proprietary, computational drug discovery platform to discover new drug candidates that are unlikely to be found using conventional methods. Pairing its computational engines with a comprehensive in-house chemistry and biology workflow, the company has built a growing pipeline of drug programs. Verseon currently has four active drug programs in the areas of anticoagulation, diabetic macular edema, hereditary angioedema, and oncology.

Find us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

-Ends-

Verseon Corporation www.verseon.com Sebastian Wykeham / Tina Schlafly +1 (510) 225 9000 Arden Partners (NOMAD and Joint Broker) Ruari McGirr / Ciaran Walsh / Alex Penney +44 (0) 20 7614 5900 Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Joint Broker) Phil Davies +44 (0) 20 7894 7000

Buchanan Communications Ltd (PR Advisors) Henry Harrison-Topham / Jamie Hooper +44 (0) 20 7466 5000