Verseon : Update to Admission of Subscription Shares

03/22/2019 | 03:45am EDT

FREMONT, Calif.-Verseon, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing disruptive life-science technologies to advance global health, today announces that further to the announcement on March 19, 2019, the Directors now expect that Admission of the Subscription Shares will take place at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

About Verseon

Verseon Corporation (AIM:VERS) is developing disruptive life-science technology to advance global health. The clinical-stage company is using its proprietary, computational drug discovery platform to discover new drug candidates that are unlikely to be found using conventional methods. Pairing its computational engines with a comprehensive in-house chemistry and biology workflow, the company has built a growing pipeline of drug programs. Verseon currently has four active drug programs in the areas of anticoagulation, diabetic macular edema, hereditary angioedema, and oncology.

Find us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

-Ends-
For further information please contact:
Verseon Corporation www.verseon.com
Sebastian Wykeham / Tina Schlafly +1 (510) 225 9000
Arden Partners (NOMAD and Joint Broker)
Ruari McGirr / Ciaran Walsh / Alex Penney +44 (0) 20 7614 5900
Cantor Fitzgerald Europe (Joint Broker)
Phil Davies +44 (0) 20 7894 7000
For financial and business media enquiries, please contact
Buchanan Communications Ltd (PR Advisors)
Henry Harrison-Topham / Jamie Hooper +44 (0) 20 7466 5000
For trade and pharma media enquiries, please contact
Vane Percy & Roberts
Simon Vane Percy +44 (0) 1737 821 890

Disclaimer

Verseon Corporation published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 07:44:07 UTC
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.