Version 2.0 Adds Rave Mobile Safety to Client Portfolio

Version 2.0 Communications, a public relations and digital communications agency for disruptive brands, has added Rave Mobile Safety (Rave) to its client roster. Rave is the trusted provider of emergency and public safety solutions that help save lives, used by more than 6,000 customers including leading education and healthcare institutions, enterprises and state and local public safety agencies. Version 2.0 has been brought on to help build the company’s profile nationally, with a focus on demonstrating the value of its solutions through customer stories and building thought leadership on some of the pressing issues of our time—such as improving school safety and ensuring the best outcomes when emergencies strike our most vulnerable populations.

In April, Rave received a significant investment from one of the largest growth equity firms backing private and public technology companies disrupting major markets, including Netflix, Facebook, Spotify and Airbnb. As an agency dedicated to and experienced with category creators, market movers and other disruptors, Version 2.0 is best suited to position Rave among its peers in the growth equity firm’s portfolio. The agency’s expertise working with B2B technology companies and consumer brands in the education, mobility and security sectors—including award-winning programs for The University of Michigan, UiPath and WiTricity—will also be valuable to the Rave program.

While Rave receives significant press coverage in the cities and towns where its life saving solutions are deployed, the company needed a PR partner that could help drive messaging consistently in those pieces while also elevating its successes, expertise and offerings to national outlets. As an initial example of how Version 2.0 has addressed this demand, Version 2.0 managed Rave’s inclusion in a national ABC News Nightline broadcast segment about the role technology is playing in helping police, 911 centers and other first responders better interact with those with autism or mental health conditions.

In addition to Version 2.0’s relevant media and market expertise, Rave also selected Version 2.0 for its client service ethos and senior-level involvement. In fact, 85% of Version 2.0’s new business comes through direct referral, and Rave is no exception to that trend. “I have worked with Version 2.0 at three companies now and what keeps me coming back is the agency’s ability to think big and creatively, while still being able to dig into the details of execution,” said Richard April, SVP of marketing at Rave Mobile Safety. “Any agency can get media hits, but I have found Version 2.0 to be unique in that it’s a strategic partner who understands the messages we want to get to the market, the best ways to package our stories and the media coverage that will drive business results.”

“Rave knows how to build the technology needed to upend an entire market, and we know how to effectively communicate such visionary products, their use cases and the thought leadership building them,” said Jean Serra, Co-Founder and Partner at Version 2.0. “Rave is disrupting the public safety industry just like Airbnb disrupted the travel industry and Spotify the music industry. It is a very compelling company that we’re proud to partner with.”

About Version 2.0 Communications

Version 2.0 Communications is a public relations and digital communications agency recognized as the smart choice for disruptors worldwide that must navigate a new era of communications to create or lead markets.

