Version 2.0 Expands Enterprise Tech Portfolio with ETQ and Opengear

Version 2.0 Communications, a public relations and digital communications agency for disruptive brands, has added ETQ and Opengear to its portfolio of enterprise technology clients.

ETQ is the leading provider of quality management solutions, trusted by the world’s strongest brands. More than 500 global companies, spanning industries including electronics, heavy industry, food and beverage and medical devices, use ETQ to secure positive brand reputations, deliver higher levels of customer loyalty and enhance profitability. Version 2.0 is tasked with building brand awareness for ETQ on a local and national stage, and establishing its executives as thought leaders on issues pertaining to quality. To fuel campaign work—and support communications efforts more broadly—Version 2.0 has led ETQ’s messaging update efforts. Version 2.0 also handles the company’s social media, from strategy to execution.

“We turned to Version 2.0 to solidify ETQ as the leader in quality management solutions. From the start, it was clear the team had a deep understanding of how to strategically execute a comprehensive media and social media program to help us achieve our brand building goals and engage our target audiences to support sales,” said Nina McIntyre, CMO of ETQ.

Opengear offers solutions that deliver secure, resilient network access and automation to critical IT infrastructure. Version 2.0 is executing a strategic thought leadership campaign to drive dialogue around the importance of a resilient network, as well as support its business growth through media and analyst relations and awards and speaking programs.

“Version 2.0’s experience in the networking and data center space made them the ideal PR agency for us as we are an established company in the industry and need to bolster our public relations program in the U.S., which we’re confident Version 2.0 will continue to do,” said Steve Cummins, vice president of marketing at Opengear.

About Version 2.0 Communications

Version 2.0 Communications is a public relations and digital communications agency recognized as the smart choice for disruptors worldwide that must navigate a new era of communications to create or lead markets. Our skilled professionals leverage their years of experience, influencer relationships and innovative, creative and effective communications programs to achieve results that dominate in their markets. Version 2.0 works with a broad spectrum of clients from large consumer brands to professional services organizations and technology innovators. Our global reach allows us to design, manage and implement coordinated communications programs that are designed to deliver the greatest impact. For more information, visit http://www.v2comms.com/ and follow the company on Twitter @v2comms.

