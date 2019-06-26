Version 2.0, an Agency for Disruptive Brands, Launches Crisis Communications Practice

Version 2.0 Communications, a public relations and digital communications agency for disruptive brands, has expanded its crisis communications practice to support businesses of all sizes and life stages.

“It’s a mistake to think a company is too small or growing too fast to prepare itself for inevitable issues,” said Melissa Mahoney, senior vice president and crisis communications lead at Version 2.0. “In today’s environment, any number of issues can affect a company’s brand reputation and a little planning goes a long way. We want to make this type of planning accessible and affordable for our clients.”

Version 2.0 provides crisis communications support for clients – from strategic planning and counsel, to jumping in 24x7 to take control of a crisis and helping restore a reputation post crisis.

Version 2.0 helps clients create overarching crisis communications protocols and plans based on the risk profile of their business. These playbooks are critical during a crisis and enable the organization to respond faster and more effectively to maintain the confidence of customers, employees and other stakeholders. When a crisis hits, responses need to be quick and effective.

By creating a system to help cross-functional teams work together to assess and prioritize the types of issues and crises the company is likely to face, Version 2.0 helps executives understand the relative brand impact of these issues to then prioritize scenario planning. Developing formal crisis communications protocols ensure teams are aligned with roles and responsibilities during a crisis, and formal communications plans help maintain the control and coordination of information before, during and after a crisis.

The agency’s crisis communications team has decades of experience managing a range of issues and crises, including:

M&A

Lay-offs

HR issues

Labor relations

Executive misconduct

Data breaches

Product failures/recalls

Workplace violence

Accidents and disasters

To learn more about getting help in a crisis or developing a plan for crisis communications, connect with V2 experts now.

