Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Verso Surgery Centre Adds Photodisinfection for Patients and Staff during COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

Oakville, Ontario, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verso Surgery Centre announces that after a 1-year deployment of Steriwave™ Nasal Decolonization (Ondine Biomedical, Vancouver, BC) they have not had a single post-operative infection. Additionally, during this pandemic the clinical staff has used nasal decolonization to remove bacteria and viruses from their nose on a regular basis. “In these times, it is very stressful for frontline workers to interact daily with patients and not be fearful. Being able to offer both my patients and my staff a tool to remove any viruses from their nose has provided them a great deal of comfort”, says Dr. Jack Kolenda. “While the pandemic may continue for quite some time we are very pleased that we have done the utmost for our patients and staff. This is the best decision I have made for my practice.”

Staff and healthcare professionals directly interfacing with patients are provided Steriwave ND treatment at Verso Surgery Centre in Oakville, Ontario. Nasal decolonization is an adjunct therapy to the personal protective equipment (PPE) already in use at Verso. “A secondary issue which is also expected to stay with us is antimicrobial resistance. Moving forward, photodisinfection becomes a key part of managing that issue as well,” added Dr. Kolenda.

“We are pleased to be working with Dr. Jack Kolenda. His surgery centre upholds the highest standard in infection prevention, benefiting both his patients and staff. Dr. Kolenda is an innovator and pioneer who recognizes the value of Ondine’s nasal decolonization technology to reduce the risk of infection while simultaneously fighting antimicrobial resistance,” said Jason Hickok, VP Clinical Affairs, Ondine Biomedical Inc. 

The nose is a major reservoir for bacteria, viruses and fungi given its role of filtering 12,000 litres of air daily. People can unknowingly carry germs in the nose, representing a risk for self-infection and transmission to others. Steriwave ND is a broad-spectrum antimicrobial treatment that can eliminate all types of nasal pathogens in minutes. This is particularly important for at-risk populations such as immunocompromised individuals, the elderly population, and healthcare workers. 

Ondine's Steriwave ND has played a significant role in reducing surgical infections by nearly 80% in leading British Columbia hospitals over the past decade by clearing the nose of infection-causing pathogens. The 4-minute treatment involves swabbing the nose with a blue gel (photosensitizer) followed by illumination which creates a reaction that kills pathogens immediately.


About Dr. Jack Kolenda, MD, FRCS (C)

Dr. Jack Kolenda is an Otolaryngologist Head & Neck Surgeon, practicing Facial Plastic Surgery.  He is the founder and Surgical Director of Verso Surgery in Oakville, Ontario.

About Ondine Biomedical Inc.

Ondine Biomedical Inc. is the global leader in the development of photodisinfection for the prevention and treatment of complex infections. Photodisinfection kills drug-resistant bacteria, viruses, and fungi in minutes. In addition to Steriwave ND, other photodisinfection applications under development that target ventilator-associated pneumonia, chronic rhinosinusitis, and burn and wound infections. 

Attachment 

Dr. Jack Kolenda
Verso Surgery Centre
905.849.7560
info@versosurgery.ca

Angelika Vance
Ondine Biomedical Inc.
604.838.2702
avance@ondinebio.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:34pHAPPY CREEK MINERALS : Completes Phase 1 Exploration on the Rateria-West Valley Copper Property and engages Renmark Financial
AQ
01:32pBAKHU HOLDINGS, CORP. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01:32pELISTAIR : Unveils the SAFE-T 2, The New Standard for Tethered Drone Stations
BU
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
01:31pWipfli Financial Announces Principal Promotions for 2020
GL
01:31pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Data Center Storage Market 2020-2024 | Growing Deployment of Edge Computing to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:30pVOLKSWAGEN : CEO Herbert Diess giving up managing VW brand
AQ
01:30pCIENA : to Webcast Financial Community Event
BU
01:25pMTU AERO ENGINES AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:24pVOLKSWAGEN : VW says Stefan Sommer, board member for procurement to leave
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : AstraZeneca, Gilead merger doubted by Wall Street analysts
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Says Latest Investigation Won't Affect Operating Business
4ERICSSON AB : Ericsson flags losses from China 5G contracts, takes 1 billion SEK charge
5PLUS500 LTD. : Plus500 shares fall 10% after big revenue hit from client trading wins

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group