Verso Surgery Centre Adds Photodisinfection for Patients and Staff during COVID-19

Oakville, Ontario, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verso Surgery Centre announces that after a 1-year deployment of Steriwave™ Nasal Decolonization (Ondine Biomedical, Vancouver, BC) they have not had a single post-operative infection. Additionally, during this pandemic the clinical staff has used nasal decolonization to remove bacteria and viruses from their nose on a regular basis. “In these times, it is very stressful for frontline workers to interact daily with patients and not be fearful. Being able to offer both my patients and my staff a tool to remove any viruses from their nose has provided them a great deal of comfort”, says Dr. Jack Kolenda. “While the pandemic may continue for quite some time we are very pleased that we have done the utmost for our patients and staff. This is the best decision I have made for my practice.”

Staff and healthcare professionals directly interfacing with patients are provided Steriwave ND treatment at Verso Surgery Centre in Oakville, Ontario. Nasal decolonization is an adjunct therapy to the personal protective equipment (PPE) already in use at Verso. “A secondary issue which is also expected to stay with us is antimicrobial resistance. Moving forward, photodisinfection becomes a key part of managing that issue as well,” added Dr. Kolenda.

“We are pleased to be working with Dr. Jack Kolenda. His surgery centre upholds the highest standard in infection prevention, benefiting both his patients and staff. Dr. Kolenda is an innovator and pioneer who recognizes the value of Ondine’s nasal decolonization technology to reduce the risk of infection while simultaneously fighting antimicrobial resistance,” said Jason Hickok, VP Clinical Affairs, Ondine Biomedical Inc.

The nose is a major reservoir for bacteria, viruses and fungi given its role of filtering 12,000 litres of air daily. People can unknowingly carry germs in the nose, representing a risk for self-infection and transmission to others. Steriwave ND is a broad-spectrum antimicrobial treatment that can eliminate all types of nasal pathogens in minutes. This is particularly important for at-risk populations such as immunocompromised individuals, the elderly population, and healthcare workers.

Ondine's Steriwave ND has played a significant role in reducing surgical infections by nearly 80% in leading British Columbia hospitals over the past decade by clearing the nose of infection-causing pathogens. The 4-minute treatment involves swabbing the nose with a blue gel (photosensitizer) followed by illumination which creates a reaction that kills pathogens immediately.



About Dr. Jack Kolenda, MD, FRCS (C)

Dr. Jack Kolenda is an Otolaryngologist Head & Neck Surgeon, practicing Facial Plastic Surgery. He is the founder and Surgical Director of Verso Surgery in Oakville, Ontario.

About Ondine Biomedical Inc.

Ondine Biomedical Inc. is the global leader in the development of photodisinfection for the prevention and treatment of complex infections. Photodisinfection kills drug-resistant bacteria, viruses, and fungi in minutes. In addition to Steriwave ND, other photodisinfection applications under development that target ventilator-associated pneumonia, chronic rhinosinusitis, and burn and wound infections.

Attachment

Dr. Jack Kolenda Verso Surgery Centre 905.849.7560 info@versosurgery.ca Angelika Vance Ondine Biomedical Inc. 604.838.2702 avance@ondinebio.com