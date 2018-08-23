Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Versum Materials : Dynaloy Products Now Available on VersumMaterials.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 11:42pm CEST

TEMPE, AZ, August 23, 2018-Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM), a leading global materials supplier to the semiconductor industry, announced today that it has expanded its product portfolio on the Company's website (www.versummaterials.com) to include the Dynaloy product lines.
Versum acquired Dynaloy in August 2017. The Dynaloy portfolio includes formulated cleaning solutions for the semiconductor industry as well as specialty chemicals for other industrial markets.

The combined Versum and Dynaloy portfolio help semiconductor engineers and specialty manufacturers find greater efficiencies in cleaning and cost savings through highly engineered chemical solutions explicitly created for photoresist and polymer removal. Its advanced cleaning systems deliver cleaning chemistry precisely when and where it's needed.

In addition to photoresist and residue removers for the semiconductor applications, the Company's specialty chemistries include urethane products, silicone solvents & removers, potting removers & encapsulation removers, conductive materials, conformal coating removers, industrial products and epoxy products.

Disclaimer

Versum Materials Inc. published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 21:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:52aSEARS : Salem Sears to close in September
AQ
12:49aKROGER : Requiem for the plastic bag
AQ
12:47aSEARS : stores in Manchester and Salem to close
AQ
12:43aSONY : to sell new version of Aibo robot dog in U.S.
AQ
12:42aHP : tops estimates, raises full-year adjusted profit forecast
RE
12:42aParkit Appoints New Officers and Grants Incentive Stock Options
PR
12:42aSTANDEX INTERNATIONAL : Announces Fourth-Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call and Webcast
PU
12:41aRigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Jamba, Inc. Buyout
BU
12:40aHP : tops estimates, raises full-year adjusted profit forecast
RE
12:37aMACMAHON : Media Release - Full Year Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AFG AUSTRALIAN FINANCE : FY18 Market Release Opens in a new Window
2OREZONE GOLD CORP : OREZONE GOLD : Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for its Bomboré Gold Project
3ALLIANT ENERGY : ALLIANT ENERGY : How to stay safe if flooding occurs
4MEDLEY MANAGEMENT INC : SIERRA TOTAL RETURN FUND : Announces Q4 2018 Distribution
5SOJOURN EXPLORATION INC : Sojourn Closes First Tranche of $2.8 Million Financing

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.