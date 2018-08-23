Versum Materials : Dynaloy Products Now Available on VersumMaterials.com

TEMPE, AZ, August 23, 2018-Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE: VSM), a leading global materials supplier to the semiconductor industry, announced today that it has expanded its product portfolio on the Company's website (www.versummaterials.com) to include the Dynaloy product lines.

Versum acquired Dynaloy in August 2017. The Dynaloy portfolio includes formulated cleaning solutions for the semiconductor industry as well as specialty chemicals for other industrial markets.

The combined Versum and Dynaloy portfolio help semiconductor engineers and specialty manufacturers find greater efficiencies in cleaning and cost savings through highly engineered chemical solutions explicitly created for photoresist and polymer removal. Its advanced cleaning systems deliver cleaning chemistry precisely when and where it's needed.

In addition to photoresist and residue removers for the semiconductor applications, the Company's specialty chemistries include urethane products, silicone solvents & removers, potting removers & encapsulation removers, conductive materials, conformal coating removers, industrial products and epoxy products.