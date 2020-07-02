Log in
Vertex Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

07/02/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

Vertex, Inc., a leading provider of tax technology and services, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Vertex intends to list its common stock on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker symbol “VERX.”

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Citigroup and Jefferies are also acting as book-running managers and JMP Securities, Stifel, William Blair and CastleOak Securities, L.P. are acting as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to these securities may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, by facsimile at (212) 902-9316 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted prior to the time that the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for every major line of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,100 professionals and serves companies across the globe.


© Business Wire 2020
