Vertex to Showcase VAT Support via Indirect Tax for SAP Commerce Cloud at SAP Customer Experience LIVE

Vertex, Inc., an SAP® Silver Partner and a leading provider of tax technology and services, announced it will participate in SAP Customer Experience LIVE, being held October 10-11, 2018 in Barcelona. Vertex will showcase its value-added tax (VAT) functionality within SAP Commerce Cloud (formerly SAP Hybris Commerce Cloud), offered through on-demand, on-premise and cloud deployments.

The integration automates sales and use tax compliance for SAP Commerce Cloud users by enabling calculation and returns in a cloud-based solution. The integration ensures accurate tax calculations in the customer’s shopping cart with functionality such as address cleansing and up-to-date jurisdictions, as well as customer and product taxability content. The new VAT capability simplifies the filing process with automatically generated, signature-ready returns and enhances support to e-commerce customers operating globally. The integration is available through the SAP App store.

“Our integration helps businesses ensure a consistent customer experience and reduce the time, effort and risk associated with sales and use tax calculations, returns and remittance,” said Paul Beirnes, managing director of partner development at Vertex. “The VAT functionality provides SAP Commerce Cloud merchants with global support so they can focus on business and strategy, rather than tax compliance.”

The SAP Customer Experience LIVE event is the CRM event of the year. Vertex is proud to be a Gold Sponsor and exhibitor at booth S20.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading provider of tax technology and services, enabling companies of all sizes to realize the full strategic potential of the tax function by automating and integrating tax processes, while leveraging advanced and predictive analytics of tax data. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for every major line of tax, including, sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, and with offices worldwide, Vertex is a privately held company that employs over 900 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information about Vertex, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on Twitter @vertexinc.

