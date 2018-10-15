Verti Music Hall Opens for its First Night at the Mercedes Platz

Making his return to Berlin, Jack White performed for the first time in
the Verti Music Hall, Berlin’s newest concert venue at the Mercedes
Platz on Friday, October 12, 2018.
Insurance company Verti and AEG have come together to bring the newest
venue to Berlin. The Verti Music Hall at Mercedes Platz, will host
concerts, shows and corporate events with a capacity for up to 4,350
people.
Attended by a maximum capacity crowd, Jack White at the Verti Music Hall
was the perfect way to introduce the brand new venue to Berlin. The
crowd got to experience the venue for the first time while discovering
the vibrant new restaurants, bars, cafes, and bowling lanes of the
Mercedes Platz, with a cinema and two hotels set to open later this fall.
Setting New Standards
Verti Music Hall will set new standards for event venues of comparable
size with regards to customer experience and production. “We have spent
a lot of time and resource during the planning and construction phase to
ensure perfect sightlines and optimal sound, as well as the greatest
possible flexibility for capacity, seating and different types of
events,” says Michael Hapka, Vice President and Managing Director AEG
Operations GmbH.
By adding the Verti Music Hall to its venue portfolio, AEG complements
the offering of the neighboring Mercedes-Benz Arena, which is also owned
and operated by the company. “The interior of the Music Hall is intimate
and high-end in appearance, while the outer concourses have a more
urban, industrial style. Verti Music Hall will enrich the Berlin venue
landscape, for concert goers as well as for promoters and performing
artists.”
Despite its intimate atmosphere, the Verti Music Hall is well equipped
to host productions of varying technical requirements. Due to its
design, the calculated rigging capacity will exceed 200 tones, which is
more than most arenas can currently provide. AEG expects to host more
than 100 events per year in the Verti Music Hall.
Verti Music Hall
The Verti Music Hall will be a central component of Mercedes Platz, an
entertainment destination developed by the Anschutz Entertainment Group
(AEG) for over 200 Million Euros in front of Mercedes-Benz Arena in
Berlin. Mercedes Platz will become the vibrant center for the
dynamically growing urban quarter along the East Side Gallery with an
expected footfall of 20 Million people annually. Together with the Verti
Music Hall the project will feature a state-of-the-art UCI Luxe movie
theatre with 1,700 Seats, a lifestyle bowling lounge by Bowling World
with 28 lanes, 20 cafés, restaurants and bars as well as two hotels – an
Indigo Design hotel with about 118 rooms and a Hampton by Hilton hotel
with 254 rooms and 10,000 square meters of office space. For more
information: www.verti-music-hall.de.
About AEG
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading
sports and live entertainment company. With offices on five continents,
AEG operates in the following business segments: AEG Facilities, which
is affiliated with or owns, manages or consults with more than 150
preeminent arenas, stadiums, theaters, clubs and convention centers
around the world including The O2 Arena, the Sprint Center and the
Mercedes-Benz Arenas; AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of
live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting
global and regional concert tours, music and special events and
world-renowned festivals; AEG Real Estate, which develops world-class
venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like STAPLES
Center and L.A. LIVE; AEG Sports, which is the world’s largest operator
of sports franchises and high-profile sporting events; and AEG Global
Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of
sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other
strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues,
portfolio of powerful sports and music brands, AXS.com ticketing
platform, AXS cable television channel and its integrated entertainment
districts, AEG entertains more than 100 million guests annually. More
information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.
