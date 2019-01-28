Vertical : Companies™ Names President J. Smoke Wallin CEO of Newly Formed Vertical : Wellness™

Vertical Companies, a leading multi-state vertically integrated CPG
company in the medical and adult-use cannabis industries, announced
today it is spinning off its hemp-based cannabidiol “CBD” assets into
the newly formed Vertical Wellness entity. Vertical Companies President J.
Smoke Wallin has been named Chief Executive Officer. This
announcement comes on the heels of the recent passing of the 2018 Farm
Bill, which legalized hemp throughout the US.
Vertical is well-positioned to be a leader in the nation’s hemp-based
CBD space with its extensive intellectual property, proprietary
processes and experienced team. The Company is investing heavily in
expanding its 90,000 sq. ft. facility in KY, into state-of-the-art
industrial scale facility to process large-scale cultivation and
manufacture a wide range of hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products. The
by-products of the post-extraction for CBD process—as well as certain
hemp bio-mass—will go into a wide range of products including high
protein foods, clothing and industrial uses.
Vertical Companies founder and CEO, Todd Kaplan said, “Smoke has
proven himself as a leader, creative deal maker and most importantly, a
valuable team player since he joined me as a partner at Vertical over a
year ago. His entrepreneurial experience in the beverage alcohol
industry has proven invaluable as we continue to build out a world class
beverage/CPG team, with one of the largest portfolios of cannabis and
CBD brands in the industry. I could not be more excited to have him lead
Vertical Wellness.”
Smoke Wallin, Vertical Companies President and Vertical Wellness
CEO added, “Vertical Wellness aims to build the most dynamic and
extensive portfolio of brands and products in hemp and CBD. It’s all
about wellness and branding delivered with science at scale”.
Vertical Wellness farm partners harvested 100 acres of hemp in 2018;
it’s currently being processed into CBD at its licensed facility in
Kentucky. The facility opened in October and had a number of local
community leaders, including Congressman James Comer and
representatives from Senator McConnell’s offices, for the ribbon cutting
dedication. The Company is contracting with U.S. farmers for thousands
of acres of hemp in 2019 which, once processed, will produce in excess
of $1 billion of CBD extracts. This CBD will go into Vertical Wellness
brands and other large-scale consumer packaged goods (CPG) company
brands. Vertical recently announced it joined forces with the Asian
American Trade Associations Council (AATAC), to launch its Instant™
brand CBD Strips into their 90,000 convenience store members.
“CBD is an explosive category. CBD from hemp, with the strictest
standards and following all regulatory and legal requirements, is what
our groups are looking for,” said Paul Rock, Trustee of AATAC.
Wallin added, “Since the Farm Bill passed in late 2018, we have
fielded calls from the largest retailers, distributors and hospitality
companies in the world, to discuss and educate them on how they can
integrate CBD into their business in various form factors. We already
have some of our brands rolling out to thousands of stores. Although we
are in the early stages regarding clinical trials in the US due to the
prior legal restrictions on research, there is significant promising
evidence of the many benefits of CBD to people and animals. We expect
research activity to grow exponentially now that it is permitted in the
US.”
About Vertical Wellness™
Vertical Wellness is a leading multi-state vertically-integrated brand
company in the Hemp-based CBD industry. Based in California, Vertical
Wellness has operations in CA and KY. Vertical is led by an executive
team of entrepreneurs and business leaders from the alcohol beverage,
agriculture, CPG, distribution, entertainment, food, healthcare, and
medical industries.
About Vertical™
Vertical is a leading multi-state, vertically-integrated brand company
in the medical and adult-legal cannabis and Hemp-based CBD industries.
With have operations in AZ, KY, and CA, combined with strategic
partnerships in OH and additional markets which position it well to take
advantage of the legalization and normalization of cannabis globally.
