Vertify : Welcomes Accomplished Tech Founder and Entrepreneur to Board of Directors

08/18/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertify Inc. today announced the appointment of Devon Wijesinghe to the company's board of directors, effective September 6, 2020. Wijesinghe currently serves as Head of Corporate & Business Development at Cision, which was recently acquired for $2.75 billion by Platinum Equity, and will lend his expertise in go-to-market brand and data strategy to Vertify.

"We are excited to welcome Devon to our board of directors. He brings success and leadership in key areas, such as data, analytics, and go-to-market strategy, that are vital to our future operations and overall vision," said Matt Klepac, CEO and board chair of Vertify. "Devon's counsel and connections will infuse energy into our board and strengthen our commitment to our clear go-to-market vision for Revenue Intelligence. With his guidance, Vertify's ROI platform will continue to successfully meet the needs of today's revenue teams. This is yet another effort to partner with talented people who can help add more value for our team members, customers, and shareholders."

Before his appointment at Cision, Wijesinghe built Insightpool, a social software and data company that merged with TrendKite before being acquired for $225 million by Cision. He was also the co-founder of e-Verifile, one of the largest data credentialing software companies before it was acquired by Yuicapa Equity. Wijesinghe is poised to hit the ground running as he works to drive more value into the fast growing Vertify machine.

"Business has forever changed. We live in a time where what worked in the past no longer does. Having true intelligence combined with perfect data in sales and marketing is now the only way to succeed," said Devon Wijesinghe. "I'm ecstatic about joining the board of Vertify to help Matt and his team become the premiere revenue operations technology company. They are changing the landscape with trustworthy automated revenue analytics."

About Vertify
The Vertify Revenue Operations Intelligence (ROI) platform turns disparate data into intelligent answers for every revenue team. With Vertify, take control of your future with next best action knowledge to better shape your strategy, allowing for improved execution, plan predictability, and next level revenue growth. That's ROI. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Vertify operates globally with hundreds of customers across a variety of verticals.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vertify-welcomes-accomplished-tech-founder-and-entrepreneur-to-board-of-directors-301114192.html

SOURCE Vertify


© PRNewswire 2020
