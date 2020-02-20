Log in
Vertiv Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

02/20/2020 | 10:02am EST

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results prior to market open on Monday, March 9. Vertiv’s management team will discuss the results during a conference call the same day starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the live conference call will be available for interested parties to listen to by going to the Investor Relations section of Vertiv’s website at investors.vertiv.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days following the webcast.

About Vertiv
Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. As Architects of Continuity™, Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.


© Business Wire 2020
