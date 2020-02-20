Vertiv Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results prior to market open on Monday, March 9. Vertiv’s management team will discuss the results during a conference call the same day starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A webcast of the live conference call will be available for interested parties to listen to by going to the Investor Relations section of Vertiv’s website at investors.vertiv.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days following the webcast.

