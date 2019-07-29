Vertiv : Collaborates with Rectron to Help Tackle Power Shortages in South Africa

Distribution partnership provides Rectron with access to reliable and cutting-edge technology to aid end-users in achieving continuity

Vertiv has today announced its distribution partnership with leading South African distributor of IT products, Rectron, to significantly strengthen its enterprise offering. Vertiv solutions are now available through Rectron to meet the growing demand for turnkey infrastructure solutions, capitalizing on their expertise in power and thermal management, core and access sites, hyperscale and edge computing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190728005044/en/

Dirk Cilliers, Partner Manager, South East Africa, Vertiv (left) and Pieter Geere, Product Manager, Rectron at the launch of the partnership. (Photo: Business Wire)

This increased demand is driven by power shortages – rolling blackouts – throughout South Africa due to limited resources. Now more than ever, South Africa is in need of reliable, high-end technology competitive enough to be attractive to the recovering economy. The distribution partnership aims to equip Rectron with the necessary tools and solutions to elevate local channel resellers’ offerings at competitive rates.

Rectron required a high-quality manufacturer such as Vertiv to further complement its product portfolio, particularly with respect to uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), rack power distribution units (rPDU) and racks. This benefits local resellers by providing access to a margin-rich, reliable product range and enables end-users to now only deal with one vendor, which significantly enhances the buying experience.

Mathew Hall, product director at Rectron said: “Our distribution partnership with Vertiv is pivotal in boosting South Africa’s infrastructure capabilities, given the current power shortages in the country. Vertiv is a valuable addition to our offering, and we are working together to provide cutting-edge solutions in power and thermal management, hyperscale and edge computing to resellers in South Africa.”

Vertiv will continue to work closely with Rectron in bringing innovative, holistic solutions to the market, including the latest addition of the rackmountable Liebert® GXT5 UPS, which complements the series of edge computing products for small and micro IT environments. In addition, the organization has recently launched its enhanced Vertiv Incentive Program (VIP) which is now offered to Rectron resellers. The program allows resellers to automatically earn bonus points and quickly monetize rewards.

Pierre Havenga, managing director of Vertiv in Middle East and Africa added: “We have been working with proven, experienced partners for decades. The collaboration with Rectron enables agility and availability for customers in all industries within South Africa. We aim to provide Rectron’s customers with infrastructure excellence so that businesses can operate optimally without having to worry about failures in IT systems, costing companies thousands of dollars.”

Vertiv brands include Chloride™, providing safe and reliable UPS for industrial applications even in the harshest conditions, Liebert®, which specializes in standard grade AC power and thermal management solutions, and NetSure™, offering intelligently engineered DC power systems for converged networks. Vertiv has further strengthened their IT offerings with the 2018 acquisition of Geist™, a market leader in rack PDU products. Moreover, Vertiv offers a wide range of programs and services to support critical infrastructure needs, from engineering and project management to preventive maintenance and performance optimization.

Hall added: “In a world where the pace of business is constantly increasing, uptime has become a critical measure of success. Through the distribution partnership with a tried-and-tested solutions provider like Vertiv, we can now offer local enterprises the peace of mind that their vital applications will always remain up and running.”

For more information and to sign up to the EMEA Vertiv Partner Programme (VPP), go to www.Vertiv.com/VPP_EN.

About Vertiv

Vertiv brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers’ vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centres, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs around 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

About Rectron

Rectron is a dynamic and innovative ICT company. Its comprehensive offering which includes software, networking, data centre solutions, surveillance, data storage and cloud computing, enables it to provide truly end-to-end solutions to clients. Established in 1995, the company has years of experience in understanding market challenges and customer requirements. In line with this, it is constantly expanding its products and services. A wholly-owned subsidiary of the JSE-listed Mustek Limited, Rectron has a broad national footprint with the ability to service resellers and retailers across Southern Africa. For more information about Rectron, visit: www.rectron.co.za or phone: +27 11 203 1000.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190728005044/en/