Vertosa Earns Two Esteemed Certifications: Organic Hemp-CBD Emulsions and Good Manufacturing Practice

Oakland-based cannabis infusion specialists among few companies certified for organic ingredients and formulas; GMP recognition is the global gold standard

Vertosa, an innovative hemp and cannabis technology company providing customized emulsion systems for infused products, today announced that it has earned two certifications validating its best-in-class active ingredients and formulas: Vertosa’s Hemp-derived CBD Emulsion System is now certified organic by CCOF, a United States Department of Agriculture-accredited certifier and nonprofit advocacy group, and the company has also received its Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification, confirming their offerings follow regulations promulgated by the US Food and Drug Administration and are safe, pure, and effective.

The organic certification marks a major milestone in the maturation of the Hemp-CBD industry, which became federally legal a mere two years ago via the 2018 Farm Bill. USDA Certified Organic CBD products weren’t available until 2019 and there are still only a handful on the market. Vertosa carefully developed their organic emulsion system to ensure that all the emulsifiers and surfactants (compounds that lower the surface tension between the cannabinoid oil and water, allowing them to merge) meet organic certification requirements, as well as organically certified the process used to create their Organic Emulsion.

Vertosa’s current and future Hemp-CBD partner brands, which include a variety of food, beverage, and cosmetic producers, amongst other consumer packaged goods, will now have the opportunity to introduce products infused via the certified organic emulsifiers. Vertosa’s team of scientists, led by Founder/CSO Dr. Harold Han, will continue to custom design emulsion formulas to fit the needs of each partner brand, tailoring their desired experiences for bioavailability, taste, color, clarity, texture and stability.

“We’re thrilled to be one of the few companies fulfilling the need for Certified Organic Hemp-CBD Emulsions,” said Dr. Han. “We pride ourselves on customization for clients and this allows us to provide another important offering. More options on the shelves in accordance with USDA guidelines is a step forward for the progression of the hemp-CBD industry and normalization of cannabis at large.”

The GMP certification, considered the gold standard for global quality compliance, sets the stage for Vertosa to collaborate with and extend their services to international companies and solidifies their reputational advantage as the premier infusion partner.

“Vertosa’s GMP certification reflects our commitment to establishing strong quality management systems, obtaining quality raw materials, establishing robust operating procedures and maintaining reliable testing laboratories,” said Lab Director Kais Shirgul. “Clients and consumers can depend on the emulsions produced in our facility to bond the highest standard of quality with remarkable consistency.”

For more information on Vertosa, its technology and client roster, please visit vertosa.com.

About Vertosa

Vertosa creates industry-leading active ingredients for infused product makers. Their patent pending nano- and micro-emulsions are carefully designed for the specific needs of each customer, with pre-suspended aqueous solutions that create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity, and taste. Vertosa works closely with their lab partners and clients of all sizes throughout the manufacturing process to achieve target potency and accelerate products to market. Learn more about Vertosa at vertosa.com, and connect on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005671/en/