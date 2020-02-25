Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vertosa Earns Two Esteemed Certifications: Organic Hemp-CBD Emulsions and Good Manufacturing Practice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 12:01pm EST

Oakland-based cannabis infusion specialists among few companies certified for organic ingredients and formulas; GMP recognition is the global gold standard

Vertosa, an innovative hemp and cannabis technology company providing customized emulsion systems for infused products, today announced that it has earned two certifications validating its best-in-class active ingredients and formulas: Vertosa’s Hemp-derived CBD Emulsion System is now certified organic by CCOF, a United States Department of Agriculture-accredited certifier and nonprofit advocacy group, and the company has also received its Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification, confirming their offerings follow regulations promulgated by the US Food and Drug Administration and are safe, pure, and effective.

The organic certification marks a major milestone in the maturation of the Hemp-CBD industry, which became federally legal a mere two years ago via the 2018 Farm Bill. USDA Certified Organic CBD products weren’t available until 2019 and there are still only a handful on the market. Vertosa carefully developed their organic emulsion system to ensure that all the emulsifiers and surfactants (compounds that lower the surface tension between the cannabinoid oil and water, allowing them to merge) meet organic certification requirements, as well as organically certified the process used to create their Organic Emulsion.

Vertosa’s current and future Hemp-CBD partner brands, which include a variety of food, beverage, and cosmetic producers, amongst other consumer packaged goods, will now have the opportunity to introduce products infused via the certified organic emulsifiers. Vertosa’s team of scientists, led by Founder/CSO Dr. Harold Han, will continue to custom design emulsion formulas to fit the needs of each partner brand, tailoring their desired experiences for bioavailability, taste, color, clarity, texture and stability.

“We’re thrilled to be one of the few companies fulfilling the need for Certified Organic Hemp-CBD Emulsions,” said Dr. Han. “We pride ourselves on customization for clients and this allows us to provide another important offering. More options on the shelves in accordance with USDA guidelines is a step forward for the progression of the hemp-CBD industry and normalization of cannabis at large.”

The GMP certification, considered the gold standard for global quality compliance, sets the stage for Vertosa to collaborate with and extend their services to international companies and solidifies their reputational advantage as the premier infusion partner.

“Vertosa’s GMP certification reflects our commitment to establishing strong quality management systems, obtaining quality raw materials, establishing robust operating procedures and maintaining reliable testing laboratories,” said Lab Director Kais Shirgul. “Clients and consumers can depend on the emulsions produced in our facility to bond the highest standard of quality with remarkable consistency.”

For more information on Vertosa, its technology and client roster, please visit vertosa.com.

About Vertosa

Vertosa creates industry-leading active ingredients for infused product makers. Their patent pending nano- and micro-emulsions are carefully designed for the specific needs of each customer, with pre-suspended aqueous solutions that create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity, and taste. Vertosa works closely with their lab partners and clients of all sizes throughout the manufacturing process to achieve target potency and accelerate products to market. Learn more about Vertosa at vertosa.com, and connect on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:23pChallenger Bread Pan Launched Globally After Enthusiastic Baker Response and Sold Out Stock
PR
12:23pGREIF, INC. : Declares First Quarter 2020 Dividends
PR
12:23pDisney Names Impossible Burger Preferred Plant-Based Burger
DJ
12:22pOil Extends Fall on Coronavirus-Related Demand Fears
DJ
12:21pCheck Point SandBlast Agent Earns NSS Labs ‘AA' Rating in 2020 Advanced Endpoint Protection Test
GL
12:21pFordham University's Gabelli School of Business Teams with EY and PVH Corp. to Explore the Intersection of Technology and Humanity
GL
12:20pPredicting Signal Degradation in Submarine Communication Cables
BU
12:19pNORDIC IRON ORE PUBL : NIO publishes preliminary results from the Smart Exploration research project
AQ
12:19pAutomotive Industry Executive Vic Keller Acquires AUTEC Car Wash Systems
BU
12:18pFLOWSERVE : Chief Executive Officer Scott Rowe to Present at Gabelli & Company's 30th Annual Symposium
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
2M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
3Oil slips for 3rd day as virus fears outweigh supply cuts
4MEGGITT PLC : London stocks fall again after biggest one-day slump since 2015
5EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Announcement of dividend per share for the third quarter 2019 in NOK

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group