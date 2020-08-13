Verve Therapeutics : to Participate in Oppenheimer's Private Life Sciences Company Call Series

Verve Therapeutics, a next-generation cardiovascular company, today announced that the company’s management team will present a corporate overview as part of Oppenheimer’s Private Life Sciences Company Call Series on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 2:15 p.m. ET.

Sekar Kathiresan, M.D., co-founder and chief executive officer; Andrew Bellinger, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer; and Kiran Musunuru, M.D., Ph.D., MPH, co-founder and senior scientific advisor, will participate in the event. The management team will discuss Verve’s transformative approach to develop gene-editing medicines for coronary heart disease, including recent preclinical progress in nonhuman primates demonstrating the successful use of base editing to turn off a gene in the liver and thereby lower blood levels of either LDL cholesterol or triglyceride-rich lipoproteins, as well as the company’s development strategy and timeline to initiate first-in-human clinical trials.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics is a biotechnology company created with a singular focus: to protect the world from heart disease. The company brings together human genetics analysis and gene editing – two of the biggest breakthroughs in 21st century biomedicine – to develop transformative therapies for coronary heart disease. Verve is developing medicines, administered once in life, to safely edit the genome of adults to permanently lower LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels and thereby treat coronary heart disease. Founded by world-leading experts in cardiovascular medicine, human genetics and gene editing, Verve is backed by a top-tier syndicate of investors, including GV (formerly Google Ventures), ARCH Venture Partners, F-Prime Capital, Biomatics Capital, Wellington Management, Casdin Capital, and Partners Innovation Fund. Verve is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.VerveTx.com.

