Vervent : Hires Lou Geibel as New Head of Sales

06/23/2020 | 06:02am EDT

Vervent is pleased to announce that Lou Geibel is joining the Vervent team as their new Executive Vice President of Sales.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200623005164/en/

Lou Geibel, Vervent's new EVP of Sales (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are thrilled to have Lou join the Vervent team as our new Head of Sales,” said David Johnson, CEO. “His experience, drive and management style will ensure Vervent’s continued growth and his addition rounds out a powerful, capable executive leadership team that will successfully steer the company and our clients towards a bright future.”

Mr. Geibel joins Vervent after years of success at Christiana Trust/WSFS Financial Corporation and brings a wealth of knowledge and industry experience with him. His addition to the team positions Vervent to capitalize on new opportunities and increase the level of coverage for current clients and partners.

Larry Chiavaro, who has successfully led Vervent sales efforts and played a key role in the growth of the company over the past 10 years, will stay on through the end of the year as an Advisor.

The Vervent team maintains bulletproof relationships with key industry players, participates in rated securitizations and has a solid reputation for delivering rapid service success. To learn more about the company and their servicing solutions, please visit Vervent.com.

ABOUT VERVENT

Vervent sets the standard of outperformance in complex service industries by delivering superior industry expertise, future-built technology and meaningful services that are built for speed. Our solutions - Loan Servicing, Lease Servicing, Backup Servicing, Call Center Services and Third-Party Collections - empower companies to accelerate business and drive compliance. Accelerate with us at 888.486.2509 or Solutions@Vervent.com.


© Business Wire 2020
