Vesper : Appoints Charles Swoboda and Hassan Ahmed to Its Board of Directors

BOSTON, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesper, developer of the world's most advanced acoustic sensors, has appointed Chuck Swoboda, President of Cape Point Advisors, and Hassan Ahmed, Chairman and CEO of Affirmed Networks, to its board of directors. Both leaders are seasoned industry veterans who bring world-class expertise in scaling companies to the piezoelectric MEMS startup. Swoboda and Ahmed are the first two additions to Vesper's board since the company's launch.

"Chuck Swoboda and Hassan Ahmed join Vesper at a very exciting time," said Matt Crowley, CEO of Vesper. "Recent funding and global expansion bring the need to strengthen our board with industry leaders. As experts in the semiconductor and engineering industries with extensive experience scaling high-growth companies, their guidance will help Vesper continue to grow as a leader in voice."

In his role as President of Cape Point Advisors, Chuck Swoboda offers management consulting focused on growth and technology challenges. As former Chairman and CEO of Cree (NASDAQ: CREE), a worldwide manufacturer of LED and semiconductor solutions for wireless and power applications, Swoboda helped turn a $177 million company into a $1.6 billion global market leader. His 30 years of experience in technology, semiconductors, industrial, automotive and e-commerce in addition to management expertise in strategy, marketing, manufacturing and intellectual property make him an ideal fit for Vesper's board. Swoboda holds a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Marquette University.

Hassan Ahmed has more than 30 years of experience in engineering and management. He currently serves as Chairman and CEO of Affirmed Networks, a cloud-native mobile core solution company. Prior to Affirmed Networks, Ahmed worked as a senior advisor at Charles River Ventures and spent 10 years as Chairman and CEO of Sonus Networks (NASDAQ: SONS), a global leader in secure and intelligent cloud communications. Ahmed is known for growing Sonus from an idea into a publicly traded company focused on enabling the transformation of telephony to IP. Before Sonus, he served as EVP and GM of the Core Switching division of Ascend Communications and VP Engineering and Chief Technology Officer of Cascade Communications. He has also held key leadership positions at Motorola and Analog Devices. Ahmed holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and a master's degree in aeronautical engineering from Carleton University as well as a Ph.D. in electrical engineering from Stanford University.

Both director roles are effective immediately.

About Vesper

Vesper is a privately held advanced sensor company based in Boston, Mass. With origins at the University of Michigan, Vesper's award-winning microphones are driving a new era of pervasive voice interfaces and acoustic event-detection products via a proprietary piezoelectric MEMS technology. For more information, visit www.vespermems.com, Twitter, YouTube, and the Vesper Blog.

