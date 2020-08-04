Vessel test of first 46m telescopic boarding trestle in China

The 46m telescopic boarding trestle developed independently by ZPMC passed the vessel test on the semi-submersible platform in Nantong recently, a science and technology project of Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). It indicated the first 46m telescopic boarding trestle of China passing the vessel test, making a strong foundation to break through the foreign technical monopoly on the marine engineering equipment.

The Project was the sub-topic of the Deep Water Semi-submersible Life Supporting Platform, a special project of the hi-tech vessel research of MIIT. ZPMC led the design and research of the Project. The boarding trestle could be used for the personnel supply for the fixed or movable platforms safely, solving the impact of the waves on the vessel displacement to make sure the safe supply of the personnel.

The trestle was shipped to Nantong on June 17th to install on the semi-submersible life supporting platform of COSCO. The preparations were made for the vessel test after the trestle arrived. The trestle was powered on with the operation sound of the host engine of the platform at 10 a.m. July, 2nd. The test on the zero-load full-speed actions of the amplitude variation, telescopic action, swing and different safety interlock protection functions was completed and the most important safety project function of the trestle in the manual and overlapping working conditions --- Emergency lift off was also tested.

With the successful lifting up of the trestle passage, the load trial of the trestle, the last step of the actual test, was completed. The related responsible technicians for the test made high recognition on the trestle with the testing result of Stable and Reliable on such test.