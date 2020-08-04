Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vessel test of first 46m telescopic boarding trestle in China

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/04/2020 | 01:22am EDT
The 46m telescopic boarding trestle developed independently by ZPMC passed the vessel test on the semi-submersible platform in Nantong recently, a science and technology project of Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). It indicated the first 46m telescopic boarding trestle of China passing the vessel test, making a strong foundation to break through the foreign technical monopoly on the marine engineering equipment.
The Project was the sub-topic of the Deep Water Semi-submersible Life Supporting Platform, a special project of the hi-tech vessel research of MIIT. ZPMC led the design and research of the Project. The boarding trestle could be used for the personnel supply for the fixed or movable platforms safely, solving the impact of the waves on the vessel displacement to make sure the safe supply of the personnel.
The trestle was shipped to Nantong on June 17th to install on the semi-submersible life supporting platform of COSCO. The preparations were made for the vessel test after the trestle arrived. The trestle was powered on with the operation sound of the host engine of the platform at 10 a.m. July, 2nd. The test on the zero-load full-speed actions of the amplitude variation, telescopic action, swing and different safety interlock protection functions was completed and the most important safety project function of the trestle in the manual and overlapping working conditions --- Emergency lift off was also tested.
With the successful lifting up of the trestle passage, the load trial of the trestle, the last step of the actual test, was completed. The related responsible technicians for the test made high recognition on the trestle with the testing result of Stable and Reliable on such test.

Disclaimer

Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 05:21:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:02aEURONAV : Inkoop eigen aandelen
PU
02:02aFAST FINANCE S A : Cofnięcie sprzeciwu wierzyciela do listy wierzytelności
PU
02:02aSUMITOMO CHEMICAL : Reports Unrealized Losses on Securities as of June 30, 2020
PU
02:02aTAMRON : 2nd Quarter FY2020 Consolidated Financial Results
PU
02:02aKUBOTA : Notice of revision of forecasts of operations for the year ending December 31, 2020
PU
02:02aNIPPON STEEL : Announcement of Forecasts for Dividend
PU
02:02aRIGHTMOVE PLC : - Directorate Change
PR
02:02aEUROPA OIL & GAS () : Board Reorganisation and Grant of Options
PR
02:02aQuetzal Capital Plc - Notice of AGM
PR
02:02aBMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Trading Update
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : White House adviser Navarro suggests Microsoft divest China holdings
2ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : FOCUS: Next big COVID-19 treatment may be manufactured antibodies
3GALENICA AG : GALENICA : 2020 half year results of the Galenica Group
4VALNEVA SE : Valneva Reports H1 Results Marked by Major Corporate Achievements and Strong Cash Position
5BAYER AG : BAYER : chalks up 9.5 billion euro second-quarter net loss after litigation settlement
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group